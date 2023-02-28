Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance has Guardians Returning To The Farm

Lightfall is just about here, and with it comes the launch of Season of Defiance, which heralds the return of a literal homestead. Specifically speaking, based on data mined leaks from the Destiny Community, the Farm will again be accessible in the new expansion.

Guardians who played Destiny 2’s vanilla Red War campaign will remember the Farm as a social space that acted as a refuge for players. This destination was utilized by Guardians after the Tower was subsequently ransacked by Dominus Ghaul’s Red Legion. It was lush with an abundance of green vegetation and a very serene theme to match it, which was stark in contrast to the Last City. Many players will likely fondly remember playing mindless and endless games of soccer with their fellow guardians while running around from Vanguard member to Vanguard member completing story beats.

Unfortunately ever since the release of Beyond Light in November 2020, the Farm went as well and has been sorely missed. While details are a bit scarce surrounding the return and story behind it, it will seemingly be intertwined with the seasonal storyline which involves Queen of the Reef Mara Sov. How accessible the area is remains to be seen, but the player base seems to be thrilled by the prospect of this old haunt returning.

We at Twinfinite hope you are just as excited as we are to jump into Lightfall today. There is a boatload of new content planned for that, so keep your eye on that. Next up following the expansion’s release will be the Root of Nightmares raid, which promises to bring big changes to Adept weapons regarding rewards for that. If nothing else, we’ll see you starside guardian!

