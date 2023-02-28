Destiny 2 Queue Times: How Long Will It Take to Login? Explained

Look, we know exactly why you’re here. You’re trying to check out the latest Season and/ or expansion in Destiny 2 and you’re facing the classic queue error messages. As such, you’re probably wondering just how long are Destiny 2 queue times are right now and whether or not you can speed things up. We’ve explained everything you need to know here.

How Long Are Destiny 2 Queue Times?

With the release of Destiny 2 Lightfall, players are facing the ‘One Moment Please‘ and ‘Temporarily at Capacity‘ error messages. Both of these essentially mean you’re sat waiting in queue to login to the game.

At the time of writing and from past experience, we’d estimate that you’re looking at over an hour wait time to get into Destiny 2, the Season of Defiance and its latest Lightfall expansion.

If you’re not too fussed about getting in right now, then we’d recommend leaving it a few hours and trying again later. However, if you need to get in as soon as possible, simply sit and wait it out. Don’t quit the game and reload it in the hope that you’ll bump your way up the queue. If anything, you’ll push yourself further back, and nobody wants that!

Can You Speed Up Queue Times in Destiny 2?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot do anything to move yourself up the Destiny 2 queue or speed it up. The only factors that really contribute to this are all outside of your control, such as other players ahead of you backing out of the queue, or people currently playing logging off. Alternatively, if Bungie manage to get more servers online, that’ll increase the max capacity and allow more players to be playing at any given time.

With a bit of luck, Bungie is doing exactly that and is scaling up its rollout of servers to ensure that Guardians aren’t waiting too long to fight against the forces of Calus and The Witness on Neptune.

That’s everything you need to know on how long Destiny 2 queue times are right now. Remember, this is an educated guess from past expansions and seasons, so your experience may vary. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

