Destiny 2 Lightfall Preload, Unlock Times & Install Sizes Explained

Destiny 2 has been a fan-favorite game for years, special thanks to Bungie, who has frequently been releasing expansion packs to introduce new content. In fact, the latest Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion is nearly upon us, and it promises to be the biggest and most exciting addition to the game yet. As is tradition, players will soon have the option to preload the expansion before it goes live. With that said, this article provides a detailed breakdown of Destiny 2 Lightfall preload time and its download size.

When Does Destiny 2 Lightfall Preload Start?

The option to preload Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion will become available on all the platforms a day before it goes live. As a result, players would be able to download the expansion files starting Feb. 27 at 9 AM PST. During this time frame, the game developers will take the servers offline to roll out the update.

Preloading the Light expansion is fairly simple. All you need to do is update the game once the server maintenance begins. But before that, one must ensure the console has enough free storage space to accommodate the game files.

What’s the Installation Size of Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Like previous expansions Destiny 2 Lightfall is going to be a big one. We’ve listed each platform for you down below:

PC Installation Size – 100GB

PS4/PS5 Installation Size – 80GB

Xbox Series X|S Installation Size – 108.59 GB

– Xbox One Installation Size – 89.21 GB

However, Bungie has confirmed that players on both PS4 and PS5 using the PS4 version of Destiny 2, and planning to pre-load Lightfall, should ensure that they have approximately 80 GB of free space available for an additional installation package.

This package will need to be downloaded in addition to the existing Destiny 2 ones. Luckily, the old packages will be removed upon Lightfall’s launch. However, during the 24-hour downtime, both versions will need to be stored in order for the pre-load to be successful.

When the game has finished preloading, you should see a timer on the Destiny 2 title on your PS5 and Xbox home screens. This is a countdown to when the game is playable, so as soon as that reaches zero, you’ll be able to embark on the adventure.

That’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Lightfall Preload & Unlock Times. Check out the relevant links below.

