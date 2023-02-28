Destiny 2 Lightfall Legendary Campaign: How to Unlock, Differences & Rewards

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall has finally arrived, bringing with it a slew of different new guns and armor for players to unlock. In order to get all of the best of these rewards, though, there’s a few missions you’ll need to complete. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Destiny 2 Legendary Campaign differences and rewards and how to unlock it.

How to Unlock Lightfall’s Legendary Campaign

After the opening cinematic finishes for Destiny 2 Lightfall, the UI will offer up the choice between doing the “First Contact” mission on either Classic or Legendary difficulty. Just select the harder of the two to unlock it.

One thing of note here is that Bungie is nice enough to let players pick and choose if they want to do some missions on classic and some on legendary. After completing each mission, players will get to choose which version of the next mission they want to attack.

What Are The Differences Between The Legendary and Classic Campaigns?

The main difference is that enemies hit much harder and have their health amplified, your light level has a cap on it, and there is no radar. There are also modifiers that make things a bit more complicated.

If players have others join their fireteam, there is also a Multiplicity modifier makes the enemies scale up as well. While the classic campaign is your usual run-of-the-mill campaign with average difficulty, it should come as no surprise that the rewards for the Legendary Campaign are much more worth your time.

What Are The Legendary Campaign Rewards?

The legendary version of the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign awards you with one of two exotics for each respective class upon completion, as well as awarding guardians with higher-level gear. The exotics especially are a huge incentive as these are normally not obtainable outside of getting them as rewards upon completion of Legendary/Master lost sectors.

Given that these are higher-level end-game activities, this is kind of a shortcut. Besides that, each checkpoint/mission awards guardians with higher light gear (at the end of the campaign guardians will have a full set of blue 1770 armor), which normally would not be obtainable without a substantial grind alongside several other endgame goodies.

That’s everything you need to know about Lightfall’s legendary campaign. If you’re still looking for more help on the new expansion, like how Guardian Ranks work, be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got for you down below.