Dance Mat Typing Guide: Learn How To Type

Getting Started The first step is the easiest; head over to the official Dance Mat Typing Site. On the top bar, select the level you want to play. The recommended browser you’ll want to use is Chrome, and make sure it’s updated.

Playing the Level After you click on the level you want to play, a new menu appears and lets you choose a specific lesson within the level. Go ahead and select the lesson you’d like to start.

Keyboard Check You’ll get a prompt reminding you that, yup, you need a keyboard to play. Press your SPACEBAR or ENTER key to move ahead.

Let the Video Begin Next, you’ll be presented with a video animation to start, so all you have to do here is use your mouse to click the central arrow, that’s it!

Watch the Video The Dance Mat Goat will show up and start singing as you watch the video.

Setup Your Hands On the Keyboard After the first scene, you’ll be asked to place your hands on your keyboard by following the instructions and visual representation on your screen. This will always be the default position for all typing lessons.

Check Your Tasks The Goat will pop back on the screen and explain how the bottom of your screen will show how many tasks you need to complete in order to finish the lesson. Each CD represents a task, and there might be letters that clue you in on what characters you’ll specifically be learning. Every time you finish a task, the CD breaks, and you move on to the next one. Once all CDs are broken, the lesson is complete! From this point on, all you’ll need to do is follow the Goat’s instructions.

The Typing Begins! It’s time for the fun part! On the upper portion of your screen, you’ll see letters and words pop up, and all you’ll need to do is type them by pressing the keys on your keyboard. Don’t forget the spaces! In-between each of the CD tasks, you’ll get a video cutscene with the singing Goat, dancing Sheep, and other cartoony characters to entertain and encourage you.