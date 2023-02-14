Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Stations: How to Change Radio Station & What Music They Play

There are a ton of different radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077 to provide some auditory atmosphere as you explore Night City. The problem is, it can be hard to know which station’s going to best fit your taste. In this guide, we run you through all of Cyberpunk 2077’s radio stations, explaining the music you’ll find on each. We’ll also tell you how to change radio station, so you can get yourself locked-in to your favorite.

All Radio Stations in Cyberpunk 2077

107.3 Morro Rock Radio – A station that focuses on rock songs. You’ll also catch the occasional garage, punk rock, or indie song on here, too.

– A station that focuses on rock songs. You’ll also catch the occasional garage, punk rock, or indie song on here, too. 89.3 Radio Vexelstrom – Futuristic rock and roll is the order of the day on Radio Vexelstrom. This station features a lot of industrial rock, electronic music and synthy tracks. The darker sibling of Morro Rock Radio.

– Futuristic rock and roll is the order of the day on Radio Vexelstrom. This station features a lot of industrial rock, electronic music and synthy tracks. The darker sibling of Morro Rock Radio. 92.9 Night FM – Futuristic EDM is what you’ll find on Night FM. No dubstep or trap music, just EDM.

– Futuristic EDM is what you’ll find on Night FM. No dubstep or trap music, just EDM. 101.0 The Dirge – The Dirge plays hip-hop music with a twist. Tracks tend to have a ‘live’ improvised feel to them. Popular artists such as Run the Jewels and ASAP Rocky feature here.

– The Dirge plays hip-hop music with a twist. Tracks tend to have a ‘live’ improvised feel to them. Popular artists such as Run the Jewels and ASAP Rocky feature here. 98.7 Body Heat Radio – Futuristic pop music featuring a bit of J-pop and K-pop influence from time to time. This station features the likes of Grimes and Gazelle Twin.

– Futuristic pop music featuring a bit of J-pop and K-pop influence from time to time. This station features the likes of Grimes and Gazelle Twin. Samizdat Radio – Samizdat Radio is basically a DJ set instead of a radio station. You’ll be hearing banging tunes from Nina Kraviz the entire time. We love it.

– Samizdat Radio is basically a DJ set instead of a radio station. You’ll be hearing banging tunes from Nina Kraviz the entire time. We love it. 103.5 Radio Pebkac – The focus here is on industrial techno, but other genres such as Avant-garde techno show up every once in a while where they fit the vibe.

– The focus here is on industrial techno, but other genres such as Avant-garde techno show up every once in a while where they fit the vibe. 91.9 Royal Blue Radio – For those who don’t want some electric bangers constantly pumping there way down your ear holes, Royal Blue Radio is all about jazz, the classical music of 2077. The radio station includes songs from Miles Davis, John Coltrane and more. Royal Blue Radio is also the only radio station that features nothing but licensed tracks.

– For those who don’t want some electric bangers constantly pumping there way down your ear holes, Royal Blue Radio is all about jazz, the classical music of 2077. The radio station includes songs from Miles Davis, John Coltrane and more. Royal Blue Radio is also the only radio station that features nothing but licensed tracks. 88.3 Pacific Dreams – A chilled radio station filled with laid-back tracks.

– A chilled radio station filled with laid-back tracks. 106.9 30 Principles – This station is all about remixing the likes of Reggaeton, Latin hip-hop and more to give Latino music a new style altogether. It features music from Deadly Hunta and Baron Black.

– This station is all about remixing the likes of Reggaeton, Latin hip-hop and more to give Latino music a new style altogether. It features music from Deadly Hunta and Baron Black. 96.1 Ritual FM – For all your hardcore rockers out there, Ritual FM’s the Cyberpunk 2077 radio station for you. This is black and death metal, and nothing more. Featuring Tomb Mold and Converge tracks.

How to Change Radio Station

To change radio station in Cyberpunk 2077, simply press RB on Xbox, R on PC, or R1 on PlayStation when driving your car to switch to the next radio station.

Alternatively, you can press and hold RB, R1, or R to open up the Radio Station list.

Simply choose the station you want to tune into and press A/ X to confirm your choice. Your car will now switch to that station and you can continue to change following the above method whenever the mood takes you.

Which option you choose for switching station is entirely up to you. If you’re familiar with the order of the stations and know which one you’re looking for, pressing RB/R1/ R to quickly skip through them might be the easiest to do while you’re speeding through the streets of Night City. However, if you’d rather just park up and have a skim through the list, holding the button is your best bet.

That’s everything you need to know on Cyberpunk 2077‘s Radio Stations. For more tips, tricks and guides, head on over to our guide wiki, or check out more of our coverage on the game below.

