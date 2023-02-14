Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

While puzzle games have been around forever, some of the most varied titles in the genre comes from first-person puzzle games. Having players use their eyes while navigating a 3D space allows plenty of trickiness and mind-bending solutions. Superliminal takes this further, making puzzles work off perspective and item manipulation to add complexity. If you’re stuck while working through it, we have this complete Superliminal walkthrough to help you.

Superliminal Chapter 1 Puzzles

There is a trophy/achievement for finishing Superliminal in under 35 minutes, so the following solutions should help you cut down on time. The options menu has a speedrun clock you can toggle on only when starting a brand-new run if you want to keep track.

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The first puzzle takes place in this room with all these blocks. The door is on the right side, over the C2 block.

Simply pick up the B0 block from anywhere and move around until it is smaller than the C2 block by enough that you can jump onto it. Now jump onto the C2 block and leave.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

All that is in this room is a floor plate that operates the door, but there isn’t anything you can place on it. For this, step on the plate and move enough right that you can see the block on the table in the next room. Pick the block up and set it at your feet on the switch to keep the door open.

Once through the door, turn back around and pick the block up. Now just set it up in front of the exit in a spot that will let you jump up onto it and leave.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The hole on the left leads to a room with a pawn on the table. Pick up the pawn and take it to the right hole to drop on the pressure plate, this will open the door, and you can leave.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll need to use the cheese wedge on the table to make yourself a ramp. The best way to make it big enough is to hold it and look straight up before dropping it to increase its size drastically.

You’ll likely have to do this a few times to get it the right size. Try to position it right on the door, as any movement might cause it to shrink.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

As you can likely tell, you’ll need to shrink the massive block and fit it into the slot by the door. For this, do the opposite of the cheese and look at the floor while holding it. This won’t get it small enough, so now walk to the other side of the room and pick it up from there to have it the right size.

Now all that is left is to walk back over and place it on the switch through the hole.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 6

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This room has a cube on the left and a broken window on the right that leads to the door switch. Simply follow the method you used in the previous puzzle to shrink the cube, then position it right here through the broken glass to drop it onto the switch.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 7

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Pick up the block while standing at the furthest corner away from it. Now look up and move to the wall with the black and yellow markings, aiming to position the block perfectly over it.

Put it roughly where it covers one of the overhead lights and then let it drop, making it fall onto the other side or land perfectly on the wall. Now cross the doorway and pick up the block to place it onto the switch to open the door.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 8

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’re in a room with two switches and no blocks. However, you can remove the sign above the door. Use the technique to make it big and rotate it to be horizontal. If you get it right, it will cover both switches once dropped. As with puzzle four, you don’t want to move the sign, as it will improperly resize it.

On a correct drop, it should fall over while activating both switches.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 9

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Ignore the switch and the door, as they aren’t real. Instead, go to the left wall and pick up the cheese wedge through the slats. Do the size increase trick and keep dropping the cheese in front of the slats you picked it up through. You will eventually get the right drop that will knock them down.

Now follow the exit signs until you fall through the floor.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Subliminal Chapter 2 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After going through some linear hallways, you’ll end up in this square room that doesn’t seem to lead anywhere. You’ll want to remove the exit signs are do the trick with the two switches to make a ramp. You’ll want this ramp to lead over the wall in front of the scissor lift.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This puzzle will feature the start of a new mechanic where you’ll have to solve an optical illusion to get the object you need to continue on.

Go into the room on the right and line up the checkered pattern into a cube you can use to exit. Don’t worry about having to line it up perfectly; the game will automatically shift you into the right position when you get close.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After going through the doorway, you’ll be in the next part.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Don’t worry about picking up the cube you just used. Once again, go to the right door to get another cube through a similar optical illusion.

First, line up this table and flower vase to complete the cube optical illusion.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

With that table now real, you can create the checkered cube.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

However, this isn’t just a cube. If you rotate it, you will see it hides a set of stairs to get you out.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Unlike cubes that take a little work to jump onto, the stairs provide a perfect way up.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Once through the doorway, pick up the stairs and bring it in with you. Set them up on the left side of the area.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Now you just need to line up the bit on this pillar with the stretched-out exit door on the floor to make it real. Now pick up the door to reveal the actual exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Your first move is to use that green pipe to release the checkered box.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Use the checkered box to get up on the ledge, and then go around to the yellow platform and line up the pipe to make this King real.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Removing the King will reveal a hole in the wall for you to leave. The other doorway up in the wall was a red herring that only leads to a nook that awards players with the Please Use Other Door trophy/achievement.

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Make your way to the open windows and move in a way that lets you grab the moon through one of them. The moon is unique because it doesn’t fall to the floor when released.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll want to position it somewhere at eye level and make it large enough to get to the objects on it. The only object that matters is this square you can see through, as it is the exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

It doesn’t matter where you put it, as all that matters is that it is big enough that you can fit through it.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 3 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Collect the die inside the room on the right and use it to get up on the ledge straight ahead. Make sure to pick it back up and continue ahead with it.

Use it again on the doorway ahead, as the die on the left is a trick, and you can only pick up half at a time.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Pick up this die around the corner ahead to reveal the hole underneath.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Drop down the hole and remove the grate to continue into the next puzzle.

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

There’s no need to move anything as you can jump onto these dice and easily reach the ledge.

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The dice ahead are fake, and there’s nothing to do here. Just go up the stairs and into the next puzzle.

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

We’re onto a new mechanic, so you can’t pick anything up. Instead, you can only move certain objects horizontally or vertically.

Drop the three-pip die into the floor and drag the six-pip to the opposite wall to jump up onto the ledge and out.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Grabbing either die will cause them to fall apart, so use one of the flat panels to make a ramp and exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 6

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You can pick up that die normally, but it will break into a mess of smaller cubes when you drop it. You should be able to climb onto the pile and jump up onto the ledge without moving any of them around.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The big die ahead isn’t real. Only the front will be removed when you pick it up, showing you the exit you’ll have to fall through.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll land in an area that looks just like the first puzzle of this chapter. Your only option is to turn around and go through the open door and into the elevator that will end this chapter.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 4 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Don’t be fooled by the darkness. Move directly to your right from here, and you’ll see a door ahead. Go through this door, and the entrance to the next puzzle will be on your left.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

There’s a huge hole in the floor after the doorway to your right, but there is a path to get you across. Check the left side of the hole while looking down to determine where this path begins.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll need to follow it to get to the other side. It may not look like it, but once you reach the end of the path, you can jump to safety.

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Darkness plays a big factor, and you’ll need to walk to the back of this area to figure this one out. Once you’re firmly in the dark area, turn around and keep your eyes on the door you came through. Use this to identify the objects that would otherwise blend in. Keep moving backward until you are in front of this arrow.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Now move directly right without turning to find a set of stairs. Follow them up and around the catwalk to head into the next puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Move ahead through the plastic curtain and into the red-lit area. You can pick up the red exit sign on the other side of the boarded-up doorway.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Take it back to the first area and make it a little bigger to give you more light. You can use it like a flashlight to navigate the previously pitch-black area to the left of the puzzle entrance.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

From here, it’s just a linear path through boxes that there’s no hope of getting through without the light.

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

As with the previous puzzle, you’ll want to take the red exit sign off the wall ahead. Now make it larger and drop it, allowing you to see this previously hidden doorway on the back wall.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 6

Follow the linear corridor to this IDEA generator that will turn on the lights when you try to pick it up.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

There’s nothing else to do here, so walk through the double doors in the back and head to the elevator that ends the chapter.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 5 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Take off the green door ahead and bring it with you as you follow the corridor into this room with a door and a switch.

Now place the door onto the switch and head into the next puzzle.

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Go down this hallway and turn right to arrive at the green door.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The gimmick here is that the door will spawn infinitely smaller doors when you click on it, so press the pick-up button on it many times until you can use all the doors as a ramp to get over the wall and exit the puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The alarm clocks will infinitely spawn not only from the source but also from every new one spawned. From where you are standing, make a decent stack that reaches just under the exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Now keep hitting the pick-up button on the topmost alarm clock to create a pile below that you can climb up and get out.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Trying to pick up the apple on the switch will make you pick up a clone. You want to grab a clone and then make it huge. Now drop it on the original apple; it should knock it off the switch and open the door.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

There is a switch at the top of the stairs that you’ll need to place an apple onto, but cloning only creates apples that you can’t pick up, and making a trail gets them blown away by the fan.

Stand behind the switch and press pick up on the original apple to solve this by making a clone will appear perfectly on the switch.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 6

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Follow the entrance to this open area. You can clone the Somnasculpt sign, so click on it from right under the ledge to create a pile of clones to climb up, just like the alarm clocks a couple of puzzles ago.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Once you’re up on the ledge, if the signs are blocking the path, just hit the return button on the original sign to remove all clones (the left shoulder button on consoles and the right mouse button on PC).

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Just follow the pathway from here to the chapter-ending elevator.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 6 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This puzzle starts with a drop into a room with just a house on a table. You need to pick up the house and make it big enough to walk into but not too big that you can’t jump onto the ledge inside.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After following the path through the house, you will exit from a different side. Now you’ll want to make the house as big as possible to get through the exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This massive Jenga tower and a fan are in the middle of this room. You’ll need to pick up the fan and move it around the tower to collapse it and drop the exit at the very top to where you can reach it.

Simply make the fan massive, and the tower won’t stand a chance.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll be in this bare room, but you can pick up the first window to the left of the door. Make it massive so you can jump through, as there isn’t any glass. You’ll be tiny once on the other side and then work your way around to the exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Walk down the corridor of lockers until you reach this empty pool with the inflatable castle sitting in it. As you might expect, make it bigger until you can fit through the door.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Heading inside will lead to an AC vent with a fan you aren’t supposed to be able to fit through. Instead, look through the fan and pick up the castle that’s visible in the pool below.

You want to make the castle small in the vent before placing it onto the diving board across from the vent. This will let you leave the castle in front of the puzzle exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll be in a green room with these two doorways and the keyhole exit out of reach on a wall nearby. Both doorways serve as a portal to the other, so you’ll want to stack them with one facing away from the keyhole and the other facing into it.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This one is extremely tricky and will likely take plenty of trial and error to place the portals properly.

Puzzle 6

You’ll come out of the keyhole onto a chessboard, and if you look over the edge and into the distance, there will be another house like the ones we have used previously.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Pick it up and set it in front of you at a decent size to let you access the chapter-ending elevator inside.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 7 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

After a few linear sequences, you’ll be in the bedroom again, but the hallway leads to a dead end. You’ll want to take this picture of clouds off the wall and make it large enough to fit through.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

There’s not enough space to do the usual technique for making it larger, so you’ll have to pick it up and walk backward to make it grow.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Gravity is now entirely wonky, so you’ll wind up standing on the back wall of this room. You’ll want to pick up the door on the right side as it will create a new exit you can walk to and drop through once you pull the door away.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Go through the tear in the painting and around the corner to get to the next puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Don’t both with anything in this area. Your goal is this thin gap in the floor at the right wall from the entrance that you’ll drop down.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

That fall will take you into a normal room with a miniature curved staircase on the table. Pick it up and drop it anywhere from a medium height, as its purpose is to cause the floor to cave in.

At the bottom of the hole you fall into will be a fake elevator to take you to the next puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 6

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The trick here is to always look in the direction the arrow isn’t pointing before following it. If the arrow points right, look left around the corner before going right. Simply do this for a few cycles, and the game will drop you in front of the next puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 7

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Use the provided dice to climb up a level. Despite appearances, the water is solid, so you can climb up on it and walk across it with no problem.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The die used to climb up here will disappear once you are up and reappear at the next level above you to be used again.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll find the puzzle exit through the castle door at the top of the back of the area.

Puzzle 8

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Don’t bother with the Queen piece here because it won’t do anything with the switch. Instead, go and stand on the switch, grab the Knight on the other side, and use it to keep the switch pressed.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 9

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This room isn’t real; pick up the die, and the scene will change entirely.

When in the white room, climb onto the platform using the die, and behind the bed will be the next part.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

As with the previous section, the block doesn’t serve any purpose besides teleporting you once you pick it up and drop it.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll be in a black-and-white hallway that leads to a room with an alarm clock on a desk, and interacting with it will take you to the next puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 10

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

This puzzle will have you surrounded by elevators without a proper direction you should head toward. Simply start moving, but keep an eye on the floor of the elevators until you eventually find an arrow.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Obey the arrows and follow where they point until you find another one, as they will lead you out.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Now use the alarm clock on the table and walk into the fake elevator at the back of the room to head out into the next puzzle.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 11

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Despite this area’s apparent size, you will quickly find the walls if you move in a single direction. Once you discover all four boundary walls in the area, a structure will appear in the middle with an alarm clock ringing inside. Once you turn the alarm clock off, you will load into the next chapter.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 8 Puzzles

Puzzle 1

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Turn around from the bed and pick up the building from the strip mall model on the table, as it will be the only interactable object, so you can’t mistakenly grab something else. Drop it on the floor at a large enough size to loop through it once and open the looping doorway on the other side of the shutter door.

Now carry it into the back room under the open shutter and get read to push it through that looping doorway.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Pushing the small building through will create a cascading effect, like two mirrors facing each other.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Just walk into this, and then you’ll automatically turn around as things start glitching out of existence.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You can’t do anything now except wait as everything goes white.

Puzzle 2

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After everything has gone white, you will reawaken with this oddly shaped object in the distance, and you should walk toward it. When you get closer, you’ll see it has a doorway, step into it and keep moving forward.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You will eventually fall through the floor and end up in front of this other doorway.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Once you reach the white part, you will fall through and land in this new area with a black cube you can pick up. Picking it up and moving it out of the way will reveal the puzzle exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 3

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After a series of sections that have you following a straight path, you will end up in a square office-like room. Locate the box with the “not an exit” sign. The exit to the puzzle will be through that black rectangle on the opposite wall.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 4

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After that, you’ll walk through another doorway that places you in this white room with a chessboard floor down the middle. To get outside, you’ll go through a large window in the back of this area and eventually come to a doorway you can’t reach.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Turn around at this point, and you’ll find that window from before has turned into a box you can use to get into the doorway.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 5

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Once you climb into the room and look through the window on the left, you’ll see an exit sign pointing into the distance. Follow the sign until you arrive at this light switch you’ll need to use, and everything will go black.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 6

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll start this puzzle facing a black wall, but if you turn to your left or right, you’ll see a handful of green exit signs pointing to a white staircase.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The white staircase won’t be real, but you can walk through it to a white space with a black staircase you can climb.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Follow the black path from the top of the staircase, and eventually, you’ll fall into a room with blue and red corners.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Instead of walking through any doorway, you’ll want to press into any white space on the wall and go through it.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You’ll find the actual exit on the other side of the wall with the red and blue corners.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 7

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

After more linear walking, you’ll come to this chessboard-like area. Walking on the squares will drop you and reset the area. The trick is that the squares are solid if they have one chess piece from the table on them.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The way to do this is to put both chess pieces onto the middle white square.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Now, take one off and put it on the square ahead.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Walk to the square with the piece you just moved and bring the piece you left behind onto this now solid square.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

You can follow that pattern and easily get to the exit if you never pick up the only piece on a square.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 8

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

As with the black and white spaces in the previous puzzle, the white doorway only becomes traversable if you place the block on the other side.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

With the block allowing you to move through the doorway, go to the right of the new room and pick up the cheese wedge, but remember to place it on the other side of the door so you can return.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Now it’s just a matter of setting the cheese wedge up to be a ramp so that you can exit.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Puzzle 9

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

There isn’t a gimmick for this section, you only have to fall through the platforms and reach the bottom.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

The door will lead into a hallway with kaleidoscope walls, but the floor is well-defined, so you can’t get lost. At the end will be a white doorway you can walk through, and once you do, turn around and pick up the cube that has appeared.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Moving it will reveal an exit sign pointing at a red hole that will transition you to the final chapter.

Image Source: Pillow Castle via Twinfinite

Superliminal Chapter 9 Puzzles

There aren’t any puzzles in chapter nine, the game will take you back through rooms you’ve done automatically as the narrator summarizes your journey through the game.

This has been the full walkthrough through Superliminal, you should know have all the tools to make your next speedrun a complete success.

