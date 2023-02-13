Can You Use Wandless Magic in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

Every Hogwarts student wields a powerful wand that they can use to cast spells, including Confringo, Accio, and Reparo. Yet, some witches and wizards don’t need this tool at all, as you may have seen with Professor Fig at the beginning of the game. With this in mind, you may wonder: Can you use wandless magic in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know about this topic.

Is There Wandless Magic in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players cannot use wandless magic in Hogwarts Legacy, but a few witches and wizards can perform this skill in the game.

Besides Professor Fig, Gryffindor’s Natsai Onai also doesn’t need to use this tool for magic since her previous school, Uagadou, doesn’t utilize it for their studies. Additionally, you can learn more about it by talking with her during the first Charms class, where she will tell you about her experience and how wandless magic differs from the standard practice at Hogwarts.

Other than these characters, house elves have this ability as well, and you’ll see several of them Apparate around Hogwarts.

It isn’t entirely clear if wandless magic will be added to the game for players later on, but it could debut in a DLC or side quest, especially since Onai can initiate this technique. For now, you can take advantage of the variety of spells in your set, which may expand with future updates, given that there are many more enchantments in the world of Harry Potter.

That does it for our guide on whether or not you can use wandless magic in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Avada Kedavra (Killing Curse).

