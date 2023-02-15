Can You Ride Dragons in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy is the video game every Harry Potter fan ever wanted. Now, they can finally be magicians who learn spells, potions, and battle around the prestigious school. The game has many magical creatures and beasts you can train and even mount, so some players are wondering can you ride dragons in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can Dragons Be Trained in Hogwarts Legacy?

No. Unfortunately, you can’t ride dragons in Hogwarts Legacy. There are many beasts you’ll be able to collect, and train, but dragons aren’t one of them, as they’re too fierce, and you can’t even tame them. The only three beasts that you can mount in the game are the Thestral, the Hippogriff, and the Onyx Hippogriff, but you’ll find many more unique beasts in the game’s open world.

Dragons are a big part of the lore in the world of Hogwarts (especially in Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire), but in the game, you’re not able to interact with them that much, other than in some quests with Poppy Sweeting, some cut scenes and in a big battle.

Now that you know the answer to can you ride dragons in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides and news about the game on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

