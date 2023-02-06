Can You Preload Hogwarts Legacy on Steam? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

With the release of Hogwarts Legacy approaching, it’s time to prepare for your magical adventures by installing the game before its release. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, can you preload Hogwarts Legacy on Steam? The only way to answer this question is by analyzing the information from the game’s publisher, Warner Bros. Games.

Hogwarts Legacy Steam Preload Explained

According to a Twitter post from Warner Bros. Games, those who have purchased the game on Steam or Epic Games Store cannot preload Hogwarts Legacy. It isn’t entirely clear why the installment is not accessible with this feature, but the publisher has apologized for the inconvenience.

Hello there, and thanks for reaching out to us! Currently there are no plans for a preload period for Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We're sorry for the inconvenience, but if you need anything else let us know! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) February 4, 2023

Other systems, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, can preload Hogwarts Legacy, despite being unavailable for PC players. However, even if Steam users can’t do this mechanic, they can at least ensure that they have the proper requirements by looking at the recommended PC specs on the official website.

Those who purchased the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe edition can get Early Access to play the game 72 hours before its release, so be sure to download it once it is available. The game is also still available to preorder if you want to claim rewards, like the Onyx Hippogriff or Felix Felicis Potion Recipe.

Unfortunately, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players won’t be able to play the installment at this time since these versions received a later date.

That does it for our guide on whether or not you can preload Hogwarts Legacy on Steam. While you are here, you can look at the relevant links below to see more information.

