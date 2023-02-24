Can You Change Difficulty in Octopath Traveler 2? Answered

Image Source: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 is a follow-up to Square Enix’s popular HD-2D JRPG, though you’ll be able to jump straight into this one and enjoy it even if you haven’t played the first game. Most games come with a whole slew of difficulty and accessibility options these days, and if you’re wondering whether you can change the difficulty in Octopath Traveler 2, here’s what you need to know.

Are There Difficulty Settings in Octopath Traveler 2?

The short answer is no, you cannot change the difficulty in Octopath Traveler 2 as there are no difficulty settings to begin with.

There is only one standard level of difficulty across the board, which means that if you happen to get stuck on a boss, the only way forward is to either change up your strategy, or level up and get better equipment before trying again. This can be disheartening, especially if you’re at a point where you feel like you should be sufficiently leveled but are somehow unable to progress.

When this happens, we recommend changing up some of your secondary jobs on your characters, or just trying an entirely different party formation altogether.

There’s no easy way around this, but at least you’ll know that once you do find the right strategy, you’ll be able to break through.

That's all you need to know about whether you can change the difficulty setting in Octopath Traveler 2.

