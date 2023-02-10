Can You Become an Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

If you’ve been keeping track of Hogwarts Legacy even a little bit, then you likely know just how detailed the game is, especially when it comes to adapting well-known instances from its source material. Just about anything you could imagine doing while reading the books or watching the movies can be done while playing this title. But can you become an Animagus, aka someone who can transform into an animal, in Hogwarts Legacy? Here is what you need to know.

Can You Turn Into an Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer is, no, unfortunately, you cannot become an Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy. While this seems like it would be the perfect ability for a video game, as it could allow you to turn into a rat and explore hidden areas or a bear to fight off enemies, it just isn’t something that was implemented in the game.

If you’re looking for a lore-related answer as to why you can’t do it, the most reasonable explanation is that learning and mastering Animagus in the world of Harry Potter takes time and skill. The few examples that we do see in the source material are from veteran witches and wizards like Minerva McGonagall (cat) and Sirius Black (dog).

Spell casters such as them likely took years to master this craft, as you need to hold mandrake leaf in your mouth for a month and say the spell every day, make a difficult potion, and then wait for a thunderstorm to even transform for the first time. Even the slightest mistake in this process could leave you injured or turned into an animal-human hybrid forever.

As such, it makes complete sense that a 5th-year student that is just learning magic, no matter how naturally gifted, can’t turn into this in Hogwarts Legacy. Now that you know all that there is to about if you can become an Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you’re still looking for more help on the game, then be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got for you down below, including things you should do first while playing Hogwarts Legacy.

Related Posts