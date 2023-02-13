Best TAQ-V Warzone 2 Loadout

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Warzone 2 is subject to an ever-growing meta, as players create monstrous loadouts in the Gunsmith. One weapon that’s been slept on for a bit is the TAQ-V, the cousin of the TAQ-56, as many don’t know it’s just as capable as its relative. Are you looking for the best TAQ-V loadout? Here’s what you need to know so you can dominate the Warzone.

TAQ-V Warzone 2 Attachments

As far as the two best setups for the TAQ-V, below you’ll find two different versions depending on your preference. The first version gives you higher range, accuracy, and recoil control, but it suffers from having the base magazine size of twenty rounds. The second focuses on high range, accuracy, and recoil control, but the mobility and handling drop quite a bit due to having a fifty-round magazine.

TAQ-V Loadout #1

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Barrel : 18″ Precision-6

Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

TAQ-V Loadout #2

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Barrel : 18″ Precision-6

Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Best TAQ-V Equipment

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

At the moment, custom perk loadouts aren’t present in Warzone 2, meaning you’ll have to choose the best preset classes. Honestly, the best option for this is the Specter package, as it’ll give you:

Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Tracker : Enemies leave behind footprint trails, death markers are visible, while kill markers are hidden from enemy team.

: Enemies leave behind footprint trails, death markers are visible, while kill markers are hidden from enemy team. Spotter : Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks. Aiming down the sights highlights them for your team, and enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems can be hacked.

: Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks. Aiming down the sights highlights them for your team, and enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems can be hacked. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

For equipment, it would be wise to equip either a Throwing Knife to clean up enemies downed or a Semtex, and your tactical should be the Flash Grenade, as they’re insanely powerful. Again, this is based on what you prefer to equip in Warzone 2.

That’s all you need to know about the best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2. Check out our related section below for plenty of relevant Warzone content to keep you up to speed on the free-to-play title.

