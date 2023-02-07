Best System Setup for Hogwarts Legacy: Mouse or Controller?

Image via WB Games

For those journeying through the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy, the good news is that anyone playing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC can access it. However, that doesn’t mean players have to get locked into a single way of playing. Preferences often rule above all, so that’s why we’re here to talk about the best system setup for Hogwarts Legacy.

Should I Play Hogwarts Legacy With a Controller or Keyboard? Answered

Given that Hogwarts Legacy has been released on current-gen consoles, playing with a controller may be easiest. After all, taking into account the open world of this game — which includes plenty of combat options and several magical spells for players to cast — being able to have all of that available on a controller seems like a no-brainer.

So if you’re already used to playing on a console, stick with what you know and use one. Keep in mind, though, that keyboard-and-mouse support (KBM) is available for Xbox users. Again, it’s all about preferences. Early indicators suggest that the PS5 controller may give players the greatest experience, however.

But the fun doesn’t have to end there. If you’re used to running far more involved games on PC already, then by all means stick to your trusty mouse and keyboard. We’re not here to necessarily talk you out of that.

Does Hogwarts Legacy on Steam Have Controller Support?

That said, it’s important to note that PC players will also be able to use a controller while playing Hogwarts Legacy if they so choose. In fact, the Steam store page shows that the game has full controller support.

When it comes right down to it, whatever you’re most comfortable with is the answer. If you’re approaching this fresh-faced, though, we’re picking the controller. That’s everything you need to know about the best system setup for Hogwarts Legacy. For more in-game information, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s various guides, features, and updates at the various links below.

