Image Source: WB Games

As you play through Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll quickly figure out that broomsticks are a huge part of the game. They’re essential for navigating the open-world quickly and efficiently, as hoofing it just isn’t practical. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about the best starter brooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Starter Brooms to Get in Hogwarts Legacy

To get straight to the point, there isn’t actually a best starter boom in Hogwarts Legacy, per se. Whichever broom you choose, you’ll get to upgrade it and improve its speed and handling, and it’ll inevitably end up being the best possible broom you could ask for in this game.

That being said, if you’re facing decision paralysis, we’re here to help. The best starter broom in Hogwarts Legacy really just comes down to cosmetic choices and your own preferences. We tend to favor the Ember Dash, the Hogwarts House Broom, and the Wind Wisp, as pictured below.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The Ember Dash has little sparks of flame on the tail end, making it stand out from regular brooms.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The Hogwarts House Broom might look a little basic, but it allows you to rep your House colors, which is honestly pretty damn important for a Harry Potter game.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Finally, if you want something a bit more elegant, the Wind Wisp is a really solid choice. It’s lowkey, subtle, and just exudes elegance all-around.

At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter which starter broom you pick, as you’ll eventually upgrade it to become the best broom in the entire game. You can also always purchase the rest of the starter brooms once you have enough money, so you’ll never have to be paralyzed with this decision ever again.

That does it for the best starter brooms to pick in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

