Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2

Season 2 of Warzone is in full swing, with players exploring the lush island of Ashika and experimenting with new ways to dominate the lobbies. A hidden sleeper amidst the reign of the RPK is the Sakin MG38 light machine gun, and with more people getting their hands on it, the more you’ll see this weapon in the kill feed. Looking for the best Sakin MG38 loadout? Look no further; here’s everything you need to know about the best Sakin MG38 loadout to dominate Season 2 of Warzone 2.

Best Sakin MG38 Attachments

Currently, the owner of the best Sakin MG38 loadout goes to Warzone streamer and OpTic Gaming content creator, TeePee. His loadout rains fire on the opposition, as this build dominates the accuracy stats while boosting its damage. The setup goes:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Optic: AIM OP-V4

Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

Best Sakin MG38 Loadout

Now that custom Perk Packages are in Warzone 2, per the Season 2 update, the pictured setup will give you the best bang for your buck. The Sakin MG38 is incredibly slow, so Fast Hands is going to be your key to mitigating slow speed, while Double Time will let you traverse the battlefield faster. Along with that, Quick Fix is still one of the best perks in the game, rewarding kills, and Overkill is your go-to in case you’re in a close-range engagement.

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

As for your secondary, packing an SMG like Lachmann Sub will do wonders for you. Your tactical and lethal equipment is up to your preference, but a Throwing Knife and a Snapshot Grenade are a decent combo. The Throwing Knife will let you finish up downed foes to trigger Quick Fix, and the Snapshot will ping foes through walls, which the Sakin MG38 can penetrate through some objects.

Another recommendation for Perk Package setup would be the Specter Package, for those that prefer a slower pace of play:

Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Tracker : Enemies leave behind footprint trails, death markers are visible, while kill markers are hidden from enemy team.

: Enemies leave behind footprint trails, death markers are visible, while kill markers are hidden from enemy team. Spotter : Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks. Aiming down the sights highlights them for your team, and enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems can be hacked.

: Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks. Aiming down the sights highlights them for your team, and enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems can be hacked. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

That’s all you need to know about the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Season 2 of Warzone 2. For more tips and tricks, scroll down below to keep up to speed on everything related to Call of Duty.

