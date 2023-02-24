Image Source: Mundfish

When the world is being overrun by a robot uprising, there’s only one real remedy: it’s time to kick some cyborg ass. Fortunately, in Mundfish’s Atomic Heart, you don’t just have guns at your disposal; you also have some tried-and-tested melee weapons to smash those dastardly machines and show them who’s boss. But what is the best melee weapon in Atomic Heart? Well, good question. Let’s take a stab at this and get to the heart of the matter.

What Is the Best Melee Weapon in Atomic Heart?

In total, there are five melee weapons that you can wield in Atomic Heart: the Swede, the Pashtet, the Zvezdochka, the Fox, and the Snowball. While all the melee weapons in Atomic Heart are totally viable, if we had to choose one, we’d opt for the Pashtet.

You see, the Pashtet is not only the fastest weapon from an attack speed perspective, but it’s also a one-handed weapon, meaning you’ll be able to use your Polymer Glove’s special abilities while you wield it. In addition, the Pashtet also delivers a decent amount of damage per hit, too, especially for a one-handed weapon with such a high amount of swing speed.

Combine that with the fact that the Pashtet’s damage potential can be upgraded to compete with the most devastatingly powerful melee weapons in the game – namely, the Zvezdochka – and you’ve got a beast of a weapon that can go toe-to-toe with whatever the game throws at you.

In short, while the slow and heavy two-handed Zvezdochka may deal more damage per hit, the Pashtet’s damage-per-second is much greater, though you’ll have to upgrade it to really leverage its full potential.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what the best melee weapon is in Atomic Heart. For more, here’s a guide explaining whether there’s New Game Plus in the game. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the links below

