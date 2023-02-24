Image Source: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 follows pretty much the same formula as the first game, in that it gives you eight characters to play around with, along with a whole host of secondary jobs to equip to each one. This opens up a whole world of possibilities when it comes to party formations, which can be overwhelming. Here are our picks for the best jobs for every character in Octopath Traveler 2 to help you out.

As always, here’s our usual disclaimer: you can make almost any combination or formation work in Octopath Traveler 2. It really depends on your play style, which characters you gravitate towards, and whether you’re just trying to grind levels or take on the final boss.

However, there are a few job combinations that we feel are just way more efficient for getting through content easily, as listed below.

Best Jobs For Each Character in Octopath Traveler 2

Osvald – Scholar/Inventor/Merchant

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Not only is Osvald the best character to start with in Octopath Traveler 2, he also gets so much stronger when you finally get to equip a secondary job on him. He pairs well with any secondary job that gives him access to physical weapons of course, but we’ve had the most success with the Inventor and Merchant jobs on him.

The Inventor job gives him access to the sword and axe types, while also offering up a ton of utility like a better turn order, weakness exploitation, and the ability to fill up your Latent Power gauge. The Merchant job is no slouch either, as you get the spear and bow types, as well as the ability to donate BP, sidestep (which is still stupidly broken), and hire broken NPCs to fight for you on the field if you have enough money.

Cassti – Apothecary/Cleric

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Cassti is a solid all-rounder character who provides buffs and healing with her base Apothecary class. Just life with Alfyn from the first game, it just made sense to equip her with the Cleric class as well to bolster her healing even further.

She deals good damage on her own with the axe, and equipping her with the Cleric class gives her access to staves, light-based magic, and more healing capabilities, making her a very potent healer in the game. No points for guessing which class we’re gonna recommend for Temenos later on.

Throné – Thief/Dancer

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Thief and Dancer jobs paired really well in the first game, and they’re still a really strong pairing in Octopath Traveler 2. Throné’s stats aren’t the best, and while she can be a good fit for classes like Scholar and more damage-oriented ones, it just made sense to put Dancer on her instead.

This way, she becomes your party’s synergist and debuffer. Her Thief skills allow her to lower the attack and defense of her foes, while the Dancer skills let her buff the party and dramatically increase their damage output. She does become limited to just the dagger and sword types here, but since her main goal is to just buff and debuff, there’s not much harm in that.

Ochette – Hunter/Warrior

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Ochette is one of the most enjoyable characters to use in Octopath Traveler 2 thanks to her ability to capture and summon beasts. She also has the highest base physical attack stat in the game alongside Hikari, which makes her a natural fit for the Warrior job.

Again, the Warrior and Hunter pairing worked extremely well in the first game, and that’s the case here to. Ochette immediately gets access to four physical weapon types, along with the ability to draw aggro, protect herself, and unleash AoE physical attacks on enemies. We absolutely recommend having the Warrior/Hunter job pairing in your party at all times, and Ochette is a fantastic candidate for that.

Partitio – Merchant/Inventor/Scholar

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Another kinda middle-of-the-road character, Partitio is great in the sense that you can put any secondary job on him and feel great about it. In our experience, we’ve found that we’ve had the most success with him as a Inventor or Scholar, though we definitely leaned more towards the latter.

The Inventor job gives him more utility and access to two new weapon types, which is very nice, but we found that we usually got enough utility out of his base Merchant skills anyway. And besides, having a Scholar who cast insane AoE magic spells in your party never hurts.

Agnea – Dancer/Thief/Scholar

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Agnea is one of the weakest characters in Octopath Traveler 2, in terms of stats. However, she does have the highest speed stat in the game, which makes her a natural fit for the Thief job. Similar to Throne, the Dancer/Thief pairing lets her take on the role of buffer and debuffer, which can absolutely turn the tides in boss battles.

It’s worth noting that she also has the second highest elemental attack base stat in the game, so if you wanted to class her as a Scholar isntead, you can’t go wrong with that either.

Temenos – Cleric/Apothecary/Scholar

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Temenos is a fantastic Cleric, and classing him as an Apothecary just makes sense. He gets physical capabilities, along with more healing skills at his disposal. The Cleric/Apothecary job pairing just makes for such a strong healing character in this game that it’s hard not to go that route.

However, Temenos also has the second highest elemental attack base stat in the game, tying him with Agnea. If you really wanted to double down on his magic capabilities and turn him into a terrifying mage, give him the Scholar job.

Hikari – Warrior/Hunter

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

There’s no question about it. Give Hikari the Hunter job, done and done. The rationale here is the exact same as it was with Ochette; Hikari is tied with Ochette for having the highest physical attack base stat in Octopath Traveler 2, and it just makes sense to give him access to as many physical weapon types as possible so he can make full use of all of them.

That does it for our picks for the best jobs for every character in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

