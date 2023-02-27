Best Iron Leaves & Walking Wake Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Images via Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are seeing are getting two new Paradox Pokemon: Iron Leaves and Walking Wake. The two Pokemon are available in Tera Raid battles, which leaves many people naturally wondering what the best counters to Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raids are. While the Tera Raid battles are limited, there are some easy ways to counter the Paradox Pokemon.

General Things to Consider to Counter Walking Wake and Iron Leaves

These two Paradox Pokemon are level 75, so it’s important to use a pretty high level monster against them in order to survive their attacks while also dealing decent damage of your own. Paradox Pokemon at this level pretty much require players to Terrastalize their own Pokemon if they want to have any chance at success. However, in order to do this, players have to use a specific number of moves.

If they’re not able to get through Walking Wake and Iron Leaves’ attacks, then your Pokemon can’t attack and will take too long to Terrastalize. This will leave you struggling to beat the clock if you can at all.

How to Counter Iron Leaves in Pokemon Violet

Iron Leaves has a Tera Type of Psychic, but common counters like Dark type Pokemon don’t work because of Iron Leaves’ move pool. This Tera Raid generally favors things like Bug Pokemon and Steel Pokemon that can dish out heavy damage.

Unfortunately, Slither Wing isn’t a viable option because its secondary typing of Fighting is weak to Iron Leaves’ psychic attacks. Better options include Scizor or Volcarona. Depending on what Pokemon you take, you may have to do the Raid a few times to get lucky with moves that Iron Leaves uses against you.

Walking Wake Counters in Pokemon Scarlet

When it comes to countering Walking Wake, players will want to use an Electric type Pokemon because of Walking Wake’s moveset and Tera type. While the Paradox Pokemon does have a Water Tera type, it knows the move Flamethrower, which will instantly obliterate any Grass Pokemon.

However, a high-level Electric battler won’t take too much damage and can dish out the hurt. Pokemon like Ampharos and Luxray are great options, and Sandy Shocks and Iron Hands can be incredible (honestly, if either of these Paradox Pokemon is leveled enough, using them makes the raids feel much easier).

How to Find Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While Walking Wake is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Iron Leaves is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, the online Poke Portal lets players connect with Tera Raids around the globe. The only thing that’s required is that players have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Other than that, check out the map icons on your game and look for sparkling Water and Psychic Tera Raids. It can be a bit of a pain, and you may want other real players to help take down the strong Paradox Pokemon.

That’s all there is to know about the best Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid counters. If you have any questions or more helpful tips for others, leave a comment below!

