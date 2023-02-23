Best Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy, Ranked
Become a fashion icon in the wizarding world.
Besides the magical spells and epic quests, Hogwarts Legacy has a profuse amount of fashionable clothing, allowing players to travel the extensive world in style. Therefore, if you want to doll yourself up, we’ll show you our ranking of the best Hogwarts Legacy outfits. Additionally, we’ll provide you with details about other garments, upgrades, and modifications created by other players.
7. Top of the Class Ensemble
If you enjoy being a teacher’s pet, you’ll love the Top of the Class Ensemble, which can be acquired by completing four assignments. With this attire, everyone in the castle will see your academic worth, as well as admire your fashionable taste.
6. Grey Voyager Garb
For courageous adventurers, you can equip the Grey Voyager Garb by purchasing it from Gladrags Wizardwear in Hogsmeade. As stated in the description, this stylish set is great for traveling with its handy satchel and long combat boots.
5. Legendary Armoured Attire
Since you are a wielder of ancient magic, you can go along with the theme of medieval times using the Legendary Armoured Attire. Not only will you look ready for battle, but you can also show off your skills, as it only unlocks after you complete six main quests.
4. Dark Arts Ensemble
Those who fancy Dark Magic will undoubtedly appreciate this classy jet-black outfit from the Dark Arts Pack. Players can also fully deck their character out with a mask, hat, scarf, and moving skull robe to frighten anyone that goes against them.
3. Crimson Mystic Ensemble
The Crimson Mystic Ensemble is one of the rarest outfits of Hogwarts Legacy due to its low spawn rate drop from enemies. But, if you are lucky enough to obtain one of these, you can increase the medieval aspect of the game even further with its elegant gothic design.
2. Spider Slayer Armour
As a warrior of the magical arts, you can prepare for battle with the rugged Spider Slayer outfit of Hogwarts Legacy. But, first, players must put their fighting skills to the test by eliminating the fearsome spiders, resulting in the rewards of the Spider Slayer Armour and Spider Slayer Helmet.
1. Quidditch Captain’s Uniform
Although Quidditch isn’t a part of Hogwarts Legacy yet, players can still show their love for the sport by completing the Landing Platforms Challenge for the Quidditch Captain’s Uniform, which will vary based on your house. You can even attach the set’s helmet in the Headwear section to truly embody the makings of a captain.
All Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy
To see a general overview of garments, you can check out this list of all Hogwarts Legacy outfits:
- Invisible Garb
- Legendary Armoured Attire
- Highland Explorer Grab
- Top of the Class Ensemble
- Shopkeeper’s Ensemble
- Dark Arts Ensemble
- Quidditch Captain’s Uniform
- Zonko’s Chief Prankster Ensemble
- Crossed Wands Champion Garb
- Debonair Socialite Ensemble
- Treasure-Seeker’s Attire
- Ashwinder Outfit
- Protector’s Ensemble
- Hogwarts Regalia Ensemble
- Starry-Seer’s Ensemble
- Secret Solver’s Bathing Costume
- Herodiana’s Attire
- Bubotuber Harvesting Attire
- Officer’s Uniform
- Mermish Liaison Uniform
- Lucky Leprechaun Ensemble
- Cobalt Regalia
- Plaid Casual School Uniform
- Tattersall Casual School Uniform
- Tattersall Shirt and Tie School Uniform
- Prefect School Uniform
- Stylish Casual School Uniform
- Stylish Vest School Uniform
- Dreamer’s Nightwear
- Prefect Vest Uniform
- Stylish Midday School Uniform
- Decorous Blazer School Uniform
- Decorous Jumper School Uniform
- Tartan Vest School Uniform
- Embroidered Casual Uniform
- Autumn Jumper School Uniform
- Tartan Blazer School Uniform
- Tartan Casual School Uniform
- Embroidered Formal Uniform
- Wool Jumper Uniform
- Slate Jumper Attire
- Tenebrous Attire
- Midnight Debonair Ensemble
- Woodlands Ensemble
- Dapper Teal Ensemble
- Cream Pinstripe Ensemble
- Knitted Jumper Attire
- Worn Quidditch Uniform
- Duellist Attire
- Grey Highland Attire
- Russet Motley Garb
- Tan Riding Attire
- Red Plaid Garb
- Grey Motley Garb
- Teal Striped Attire
- Crimson Mystic Ensemble
- Dark Smithing Attire
It should be noted that numerous items can only be acquired from random chests worldwide, so it may take some time to complete your collection. Furthermore, several themed attires can be unlocked through challenges, such as mastering the Dueling Feats or taking down numerous dark wizards.
How to Upgrade Your Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy
Players can upgrade their outfits in Hogwarts Legacy by interacting with the Enchanted Loom, a tool from the Room of Requirement. Once you place your item, you can either enhance or add a trait to boost its stats, as long as you have the necessary resources from your animals in the Vivarium. Those unfamiliar with this concept should note that you must capture and nurture wild beasts in order to gather items, like fur and feathers, for your upgrades.
On the other hand, certain clothing cannot be customized, where players will see ‘Cannot Upgrade’ in its description. You can also destroy unwanted attire in the Gear section or sell materials to any shop owners.
Best Outfit Mods in Hogwarts Legacy
If you want to explore other options, you can check out these unique mods to get a different experience:
- Peter Potter: The Marvel and Harry Potter universes have collided with this Spider-Man outfit mod, perfect for fans of both franchises.
- Trans Flag Scarf: Despite the fact that this mod is purely for the scarf cosmetic, it still pairs well with any outfit, along with showcasing your support for the trans community.
- Valerie Jacket for Female Characters: Want to modernize your fashion collection in Hogwarts Legacy? Then, here’s a mod that provides you with several chic outfits in various colors.
Currently, there are a limited amount of mods for the game, given that it has recently been released. Nonetheless, you can check out our top 10 best mods guide to see more exciting features created by the fans.
