Image source: Activision

Aiming is one of the most important aspects of any FPS title, and Call of Duty games are no different. Recently, the CoD game developers introduced a new aiming system called gyro aiming, which gained immense popularity in no time. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when using gyro aiming in Warzone 2, and one of them is its sensitivity settings. Therefore, we’ll provide a detailed rundown of the best gyro aiming settings in MW2 and Warzone 2 to have a solid start.

Call of Duty Gyro Aiming, Explained

Gyro aiming uses the motion sensors in your controller to move your weapon instead of just using analog sticks. This helps you aim better and react faster and is well-liked by PC gamers who are using a mouse and keyboard to play Call of Duty games. This feature was incorporated in Warzone 2 and MW2 as part of the Season 1 update.

However, to use gyro aiming in Warzone 2, you’ll need to have a compatible controller that has built-in motion sensors. Most modern controllers, such as PS5 DualSense Edge, have this feature, but you’ll also need to make sure that gyro aiming is enabled in your game settings.

How To Enable Gyro Aiming In MW2 & Warzone 2

Here are the steps to turn on/off the Gyro Aiming feature in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2:

Go to the Settings option. Click on the Controller option. Under the Controller sub-menu, select the Advanced option. Look for the Gyro Aiming feature. To enable/disable it, simply toggle the feature on or off.

Once it’s turned on, you’ll be able to use the motion sensors to control your aim by tilting the controller.

Best Settings For Gyro-Aiming

Here are the recommended gyro aiming settings for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Settings Value Gyro Behaviour ADS Only Gravity Vector On Gyro Sensitivity Horizontal 10 Gyro Sensitivity Vertical 10 Gyro Horizontal Inversion Off Gyro Vertical Inversion Off

It’s important to note that getting used to the gyro aiming technology may take some time. Therefore, we highly recommend practicing with these settings to adapt them quickly.

That does it for our guide about the best gyro settings for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While you’re here, you can explore our other Call of Duty content by perusing the relevant links below

Related Posts