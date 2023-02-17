Best Fennec 45 Loadout for Warzone 2

Image via Activision

Submachine guns (SMGs) are a great choice of weapon for those who prefer short to medium(ish) range fights, shredding enemies with high rates of fire, and moderate stopping power. But not all SMGs are created equal, and not all have the same potential. In this article, we’re reviewing a gun that was the best in its class but has been nerfed recently. Here’s the best Fennec 45 Warzone 2 meta loadout for Season 2.

Best Fennec 45 Build Warzone 2 Season 2

Image Source: Twinfinite via Activision

For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Fennec’s damage has been nerfed across the board, which has seen its place in the meta drop a little bit. It’s still pretty damn good, though, and with the right attachment is still arguably the best SMG in the game.

So what has changed about our build? Well, not a great deal! Honestly, the previous build was pretty much the meta choice and it’s still insanely powerful. To break it down, the laser gives you ADS speed and fast fire speed, generally making you more elusive around the battlefield. Other attachments have been included and tuned for the purpose of quicker movement, faster crouch speed, ads, and sprint speed. Elsewhere, the grip is all about aiming for stability, while the magazine is obviously for a larger capacity.

Best Fennec 45 Attachments

Optic: Your choice, but not necessary

Your choice, but not necessary Stock : FTAC Locktight Stock (tune for ADS speed)

: FTAC Locktight Stock (tune for ADS speed) Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Foregrip : FSS Sharkfin 90 (tune for ADS speed)

: FSS Sharkfin 90 (tune for ADS speed) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Is the Fennec 45 Good in Warzone 2 Season 2?

Warzone 2’s meta has remained fairly consistent since the game’s launch last year until recently, and the Fennec 45 is one weapon that suffered. Still, though, as we’ve alluded to earlier, it’s still really, really good if you have the right attachments. Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s somehow nerfed into the ground. It isn’t.

How to Unlock Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 features the same arsenal of weapons found in Modern Warfare 2, but not all of them are available straight away. Thankfully, getting one is an easy process; you just need to reach Level 25 by playing the battle royale or multiplayer.

That’s all you need to know about the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 for a meta build. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0, how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle, or the best Lachmann-556 setup for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

