Image Source: Greenheart Games

Playing Game Dev Tycoon gives you a newfound respect for game developers. Throughout the game, you fulfill your dreams of being a game developer, producing hit titles that you think will be the next big thing in the industry. In the game, you need to make the best game combinations to create successful releases. Below, we list the best combos in Game Dev Tycoon that you should try if you haven’t thought of them yet.

Casual Game + Rhythm

Image via Greenheart Games

Rhythm games are a classic, and they do best when you market them as a casual game. Sticking to the basics first and focusing your efforts on Gameplay, Level Design, Graphics, and Sound is a no-fail strategy, especially for beginners. Even in real life, you can observe that the rhythm games that do well are pretty straightforward and are marketed as games that you can simply play whenever you have some free time.

RPG + Post-Apocalyptic

Image via Greenheart Games

From blockbuster films to triple-A-rated video games, the post-apocalyptic genre has always done well since time immemorial. Take The Last of Us as an example, HBO’s newest hit drama that made huge waves like the popular video game it was based on. Combine this with the classic RPG format, and you’re well on your way to releasing the next hottest title in Game Dev Tycoon.

Adventure + Time Travel

Image via Greenheart Games

When developing Adventure games, make sure to work on the Story and Dialogue in the initial phases and then Graphics and Sound in the latter part. Put it in the setting of a story on Time Travel, and you’re bound to release a game that will garner lots of fans. The concept of Time Travel has always been popular across all entertainment mediums, and creating a game based on it is something you need to try in Game Dev Tycoon if you need to earn some big bucks and net yourself a critically-acclaimed title.

Simulation + City

Image via Greenheart Games

We’ve seen this combo succeed time and again in the real world. To increase your chances for success in this tried-and-tested combo, work on the Engine and Gameplay in the initial phase. When Phase 2 rolls around, focus on Level Design. Finally, perfect the World Design and Graphics, and watch your newest City Simulation game thrive.

Action + Cyberpunk

Image via Greenheart Games

There’s always a new Action game on the market, so you need to combine it with themes that truly stand out from the rest to make waves in the industry. In Game Dev Tycoon, Action games do well with Cyberpunk, taking it from the success of similar games in real life like Cyberpunk 2077. To hit the nail on the head with this combo, work on the Engine, Gameplay, Level Design, AI, Graphics, and Sound.

Strategy + Military

Image via Greenheart Games

If you want to develop a Strategy game, combine it with Military themes to immerse the players in a realistic experience. There’s nothing more strategic than how military personnel execute their jobs out there in the real world, so trying out this combo is a must. Focus on all aspects when developing a Strategy game, except for Story, Dialogue, and Graphics in order to make this combo a surefire success.

RPG + Detective

Image via Greenheart Games

Playing detective is something almost any gamer can easily be interested in. Combine RPG with Detective to create one of the most successful games. During the three phases of its development in the game, you can veer away from working on its Engine, AI, and Sound, and simply focus on the other aspects instead to ensure its success.

Adventure + Life

Image via Greenheart Games

Gamers like an immersive experience, so combining Adventure games with Life themes can be your go-to when devising what your next hit will be in Game Dev Tycoon.

Although it’s tempting to develop more stereotypical formulae like Action Adventure games since it’s a popular genre in real life, we find that this combo has better chances for success in the game. After all, you wouldn’t want to risk entering a saturated market if you’re eager to develop the next best thing in the industry.

Action + Superheroes

Image via Greenheart Games

Everyone loves superheroes. Even for those who are not full-blown geeks, it’s a theme that everyone is familiar with and has also grown to love, children and adults alike. When placed in an Action game format, it’s surely going to be a huge hit so long as it’s developed well. Observe how the best Superhero games of all time were made, and you’ll see how action almost always plays a big part in them.

Simulation + Startups

Image via Greenheart Games

As shown by Game Dev Tycoon itself, the combo of Simulation and Startups is proven to be one of the best ones. Focus 100% of your work on Gameplay and even just 80% on the Engine during Phase 1 of the development, and you can then do away with just leaving 0% for the Dialogue, AI, and Sound in Phases two and three to focus on the other aspects to make a successful simulation game in Game Dev Tycoon.