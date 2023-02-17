All Ascension & Talent Materials For Genshin Impact Mika

Image source: HoYoverse

After debuting as an NPC, Mika is finally making its way to Genshin Impact as a playable character. He will be a 4-Star Cyro character and most likely be released during the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. If you are able to grab Mika from his banner in the next update, you must ascend his skills in order to get the best out of him. With that said, we’ve detailed Mika’s ascension and talent materials lists.

Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials

Image source: HoYoverse

In Genshin Impact, Ascension materials are items that are used to increase the level and strength of characters and weapons. They are used to “ascend” a character or weapon to its next tier, which can increase its stats, unlock new abilities and skills, and make it more powerful overall.

Travelers will require the following materials in order to ascend the 4-Star Cyro character, Mika:

Phase 1 Ascension Materials 20,000 Mora

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

3x Wolfhook

3x Recruit’s Insignia Phase 2 Ascension Materials 40,000 Mora

3x Shivada Jade Fragment

10x Wolfhook

15x Recruit’s Insignia

2x Pseudo-Stamens Phase 3 Ascension Materials 60,000 Mora

6x Shivada Jade Fragment

20x Wolfhook

12x Sergeant’s Insignia

4x Pseudo-Stamens Phase 4 Ascension Materials 80,000 Mora

3x Shivada Jade Chunk

30x Wolfhook

18x Sergeant’s Insignia

8x Pseudo-Stamens Phase 5 Ascension Materials 100,000 Mora

6x Shivada Jade Chunk

45x Wolfhook

12x Lieutenant’s Insignia

12x Pseudo-Stamens Phase 6 Ascension Materials 120,000 Mora

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

60x Wolfhook

24x Lieutenant’s Insignia

20x Pseudo-Stamens

Genshin Impact Mika Talent Materials

Image source: HoYoverse

Mika possesses three unique talents that can be enhanced with the proper materials. The following table illustrates the materials required for each level of improvement, including the overall cost of upgrading a single talent and all three talents.

Level 2 Materials 12,500 Mora

3x Teachings of Ballad

3x Recruit’s Insignia Level 3 Materials 17,500 Mora

2x Guide to Ballad

3x Sergeant’s Insignia Level 4 Materials 25,000 Mora

4x Guide to Ballad

4x Sergeant’s Insignia Level 5 Materials 30,000 Mora

6x Guide to Ballad

6x Sergeant’s Insignia Level 6 Materials 37,500 Mora

9x Guide to Ballad

9x Sergeant’s Insignia Level 7 Materials 120,000 Mora

4x Philosophies of Ballad

4x Lieutenant’s Insignia

1x Puppet Strings Level 8 Materials 260,000 Mora

6x Philosophies of Praxis

6x Rich Red Brocade

1x Puppet Strings Level 9 Materials 450,000 Mora

12x Philosophies of Ballad

9x Lieutenant’s Insignia

2x Mirror of Mushin Level 10 Materials 700,000 Mora

16x Philosophies of Ballad

12x Lieutenant’s Insignia

2x Mirror of Mushin

Crown of Insight

Players would be able to unlock Mika by pulling its character’s banner during The Heron’s Court event wish.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Mika’s ascension & talent materials. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

Related Posts