Are Dark and Darker Servers Down? How To Check Status

Image Source: IRONMACE

The upcoming PvPvE PC game Dark and Darker is currently holding an alpha playtest, and at such an early juncture, it’s reasonable for things to be slightly rocky. The playtest is set to last until Dec. 23, so the servers are certainly feeling the load of everyone trying to get in as much playtime as possible. Here’s what you need to know about how to check the Dark and Darker servers to see if they are down.

How to Check Dark and Darker Server Status

Seeing as Dark and Darker hasn’t actually been fully released on Steam, there are far fewer places to find information on the game’s status. With that said, both of the resources currently available are Twitter accounts. They are the Twitter accounts for Dark and Darker and for publisher/developer IRONMACE.

Is Dark and Darker Down?

Alpha #4 Playtest Hotfix #4 has started. It will take about an hour and a half to complete. When the update commences you will not be able to enter the matchmaking pool. Players already in a dungeon at this time will be able to complete that adventure. — IRONMACE (@IronmaceGames) February 10, 2023

According to the official Twitter account, the servers are down while Ironmace Games Implements Alpha #4 Playtest Hotfix #4. It should take about an hour from now, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2:48 PM EST for servers to go back online.

When the update commences you will not be able to get into the matchmaking pool, but anyone that was already in a dungeon will be able to complete that adventure.

How To Fix Dark and Darker ‘Failed To Connect to the Server Error’

If you’re getting the Failed To Connect to the Server Error in Dark and Darker during these Alpha Playtests, there’s not much that can be done on your end. The game is in a playable state, but it’s still rough, so you’ll just need to wait and keep an eye on the related Twitter accounts.

The servers are also routinely brought down during these Alpha Playtests for maintenance. These maintenance periods generally don’t last long, and if you are getting this error, you simply need to remain patient.

This is everything you need to know about how to check the Dark and Darker servers to see if they are down. If you’re looking for other things to play while Dark and Darker is having issues, you should check out our list of 10 sleeper hits you probably missed this year.

Related Posts