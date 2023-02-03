All Your Bizarre Adventure Codes (YBA) in Roblox (February 2023)
Roblox is bursting at the seams with anime-inspired games, and Your Bizarre Adventure (aka TBA) is one of the most popular at the moment. If you’ve arrived here, then there’s a good chance you’re looking for one thing: What are all Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes in Roblox right now? Well, we have all the information you need, so without further delay, let’s get into it!
All Working Your Bizarre Adventure Codes on Roblox
- this code makes me soft and wet — Unlocks: Lucky Arrow (New)
All Expired Codes in YBA on Roblox
Here are all the codes that are no longer active in YBA at the moment:
- YummersOneMillionLikes – Free rewards (NEW)
- YareYareDawa – Lucky Arrow
- HUGE – DEO’s Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint’s Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint’s Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint’s Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint’s Corpse, Rokakaka
- SorryAboutYourQuests – Lucky Arrow
- ThxFor200k – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]
- EXP1 – EXP
- ThxFor188k – Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost
- GIMMETUSK – Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse
- ThxFor185k – Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]
- GiveMeSixPistols – Reward
- Nostalgic – Reward [Must be Prestige 1+]
- Test – Free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]
- Star Code Infernasu – Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]
- THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN – Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]
- ily – Free reward (Prestige must be 3+)
- OMG700KLIKES – Free reward (Prestige must be 3+)
- 600kLikesFTW – Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)
- 200kLikesBruh – 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows
- 100kSubsLesGOO – Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka
- YES150kSubs – Rib Cage and Left Arm
- LUCKY_420k_LIKES– Lucky Arrow
- 80kSubTHX! – 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow
- ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! – Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]
- 344k_Likes – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow
- ThxFor30kSubs – Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]
- 325k_LIKES_DUB – Lucky Arrow
- SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! – 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]
- 262kStand – Reward [Prestige 3+ Required]
- EXP3 – 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- sryForLeShutdownz – 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]
- SorryForShutdowns – Reward [Requires Prestige 3+]
- EXP2 – x2 EXP for 25 minutes
- ThxVeryDelicious – Reward [Requires Prestige 3+]
- Yay251k – 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]
- Yay242k – Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]
- Yay237k – 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]
- EXP4 – 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- Le225kDub – Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]
How to Redeem Codes in Your Bizarre Adventure
Luckily, redeeming codes in YBA is really easy. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up YBA on Roblox.
- Tap on the Menu button on the bottom-right of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).
- Press the ‘Cog’ button.
- Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Redeem Code’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on all Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes in Roblox right now.
