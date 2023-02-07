All Treasure Quest Codes in Roblox (February 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Classic Dungeons & Dragons-style experiences are few and far between on Roblox, but one of the best is definitely Treasure Quest. As expected, players get to party up with their friends, loot hoards of treasure, defeat plenty of dastardly monsters, and complete a bunch of challenging quests. If you’ve made your way here, however, you’re likely on your own adventure to find one thing: What are all Treasure Quest codes in Roblox? With that in mind, then, let’s get started.

All Working Treasure Quest Codes in Roblox

These are all the active Treasure Quest codes that you can use to redeem free items in the game at the moment:

AMOGUS – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion ARCHER – Archer potion

– Archer potion blizmid – Avalanche weapon

– Avalanche weapon BOOST – Gold Potion

– Gold Potion BOZO – Gold Potion

– Gold Potion drip – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion FALL2022 – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS – Jump Potion

– Jump Potion HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 – Best Gift Ever Skin

– Best Gift Ever Skin HYPERFROSTS REVENGE – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion ICYBOI – XP Potion

– XP Potion NOOB – Gold Potion

– Gold Potion PAUSE – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion POG – XP Potion

– XP Potion QUIRKY – Lucky Potion

– Lucky Potion RATIO – Gold Potion

– Gold Potion SAUCE – XP Potion

– XP Potion SEASON4 – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion SECRET – Gold Potion

– Gold Potion SPOOKYTIME – Skin Chest

– Skin Chest STRONK – Damage Potion

– Damage Potion thx_for300klikes – XP Potion

– XP Potion WAVEDEFENSE – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion WHAT – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion WHOASKED – XP Potion

– XP Potion WINTER2022 – Speed Potion

All Expired Codes in Treasure Quest

Here are all the expired codes in Treasure Quest that no longer work in the game:

anothaone – Free Reward

– Free Reward BRIGHT&SUNNY – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion cavesrevamp – Effect Potion

– Effect Potion GOODLUCKPLZ!!! – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion newmonstershype – Random Reward

– Random Reward PRIDE – Pride Flag

– Pride Flag PROLOBBY – XP Potion

– XP Potion SMOGSANCTUM – XP Potion

– XP Potion SPRING2022 – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion surpriseee – Free Reward

– Free Reward TQ3YEARS – Free Reward

– Free Reward verycoolcode – Gold Potion

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Quest

Redeeming codes in Treasure Quest is a more complex process than usual. Follow these steps:

First things first, tap on the blue Twitter icon on the right-hand side of your screen.

Next, you’ll need to follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX on Twitter. Once you’ve done that, wait a few minutes for it to register.

After about five minutes, type in your Twitter Handle and press the Green Tick button, and you’ll unlock the codes feature in Treasure Quest.

Then, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure the code is exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit the Green Tick button and the free items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: hopefully, we’ve clued you in on what are all Treasure Quest codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a full rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values in Roblox. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts