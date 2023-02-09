The Pikmin series is known for being an excellent real-time strategy game, but it is more well known for being the home of the adorable eponymous creatures. With the long overdue Pikmin 4 set to release later this year, we can’t help but wonder about all the types of Pikmin that will be making a return since the series’ last mainline outing. If our favorite little lunatics are not in there, we will riot. Here are all Pikmin types in Pikmin 4 confirmed so far.

Every Type of Pikmin Confirmed for Pikmin 4

Red Pikmin – These little angels were the first Pikmin type encountered by Captain Olimar in the very first game in the series. Since then, they have been the most commonly featured Pikmin type throughout the franchise, sort of like how the Red Ranger usually leads the Power Rangers. It figures this upcoming sequel would not dare exclude our dear, crimson friend.

These little angels were the first Pikmin type encountered by Captain Olimar in the very first game in the series. Since then, they have been the most commonly featured Pikmin type throughout the franchise, sort of like how the Red Ranger usually leads the Power Rangers. It figures this upcoming sequel would not dare exclude our dear, crimson friend. Yellow Pikmin – The February 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation gave the world a glimpse at the Yellow Pikmin back in action for the new game. Yellow Pikmin have the ability to channel electricity, which has always lent the series opportunities for challenging the player with interesting puzzles. All is well now that we know the Yellow Pikmin will be in Pikmin 4.

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation gave the world a glimpse at the Yellow Pikmin back in action for the new game. Yellow Pikmin have the ability to channel electricity, which has always lent the series opportunities for challenging the player with interesting puzzles. All is well now that we know the Yellow Pikmin will be in Pikmin 4. Blue Pikmin – Although all Pikmin are adorable, the Blue Pikmin are a slight step above the rest because, well, they have mouths. As a result, these little dopes have a Muppet-like quality to them that would be sorely missed if they did not join in on Pikmin 4’s excursions. They are the only Pikmin that can breathe underwater, which we hope will be put to greater use in the new sequel than it has in the past.

Although all Pikmin are adorable, the Blue Pikmin are a slight step above the rest because, well, they have mouths. As a result, these little dopes have a Muppet-like quality to them that would be sorely missed if they did not join in on Pikmin 4’s excursions. They are the only Pikmin that can breathe underwater, which we hope will be put to greater use in the new sequel than it has in the past. Purple Pikmin – Purple Pikmin were a welcome addition in Pikmin 2 back in 2004, as they boasted great strength and weight that came in handy in difficult battles. Even in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Purple Pikmin are a force to be reckoned with. At ease, though; Nintendo’s official artwork for Pikmin 4 confirms that Purple Pikmin are returning and are still gentle souls, as one is shown gently petting the new dog companion Oatchi.

Purple Pikmin were a welcome addition in Pikmin 2 back in 2004, as they boasted great strength and weight that came in handy in difficult battles. Even in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Purple Pikmin are a force to be reckoned with. At ease, though; Nintendo’s official artwork for Pikmin 4 confirms that Purple Pikmin are returning and are still gentle souls, as one is shown gently petting the new dog companion Oatchi. White Pikmin – Do not eat a White Pikmin; these lads are toxic, but in a literally poisonous way, not in a gaslight-you-and-play-the-victim kind of way. White Pikmin are fast and, dare we say it, furious. Seeing the White Pikmin in the artwork Pikmin 4 reminded us how adorable these little dangers have been, ever since their debut in Pikmin 2.

Do not eat a White Pikmin; these lads are toxic, but in a literally poisonous way, not in a gaslight-you-and-play-the-victim kind of way. White Pikmin are fast and, dare we say it, furious. Seeing the White Pikmin in the artwork Pikmin 4 reminded us how adorable these little dangers have been, ever since their debut in Pikmin 2. Winged Pikmin – Pikmin 3 gave us the gift of Winged Pikmin, capable of fluttering over the battlefield, amplifying the series’ element of multi-tasking. While these Pikmin were not shown in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, we just knew they had to return. They brought fresh variety to problem-solving in the games, and are more than welcome to join us on the upcoming adventure.

Pikmin 3 gave us the gift of Winged Pikmin, capable of fluttering over the battlefield, amplifying the series’ element of multi-tasking. While these Pikmin were not shown in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, we just knew they had to return. They brought fresh variety to problem-solving in the games, and are more than welcome to join us on the upcoming adventure. Rock Pikmin – Purple Pikmin clearly work out, but Rock Pikmin are Purple Pikmin on steroids. As sweet as they are, Rock Pikmin pack the greatest punch when thrown. They are special, but we admit we were a little anxious their abilities wouldn’t be deemed unique enough to return. Sure enough, they have been confirmed for Pikmin 4, and we cannot wait to recruit these miniature Dwayne Johnsons to our army.

Purple Pikmin clearly work out, but Rock Pikmin are Purple Pikmin on steroids. As sweet as they are, Rock Pikmin pack the greatest punch when thrown. They are special, but we admit we were a little anxious their abilities wouldn’t be deemed unique enough to return. Sure enough, they have been confirmed for Pikmin 4, and we cannot wait to recruit these miniature Dwayne Johnsons to our army. Ice Pikmin – A brand new addition to the franchise, the Ice Pikmin joins the roster of adorable, colorful sweethearts. With the ability to freeze enemies, or even entire ponds, the Ice Pikmin will undoubtedly bring new solutions to challenges. We are so excited to meet these cool (pun very intended) newcomers.

The only Pikmin types that have not been confirmed are the Bulbmin and Mushroom Pikmin. Among the impossibly cute roster of Pikmin types, these two are definitely the most unsettling. Bulbmin are a parasitic species in Pikmin 2 that would infect and control Bulborb enemies. Mushroom Pikmin appeared in the first game as regular Pikmin that have been infected by a mushroom spore causing them to change appearance and attack the player. Whether these will return in Pikmin 4 remains to be seen.

There you have it– for now, these are all Pikmin types in Pikmin 4 confirmed by Nintendo. We are sure more will be revealed in the days leading up to the game’s release on July 21, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch. We are confident any other new Pikmin types will be just as adorable and worthy of being written into our wills.

Related Posts