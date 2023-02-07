All Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox (February 2023)
To say that Roblox is filled to the brim with weird and wonderful experiences would be an absolute understatement. Case in point: Obby But You’re a Cube is possibly one of the strangest games ever. Not only do you have to overcome a really difficulty obstacle course, but you’ll need to do it as a moving, smiling cube… pretty weird, right? If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering a specific question: What are all the Obby But You’re a Cube codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started!
All Working Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes in Obby But You’re a Cube that you can use to redeem free stuff in the game:
Checked for new codes on February 7, 2023
Added new codes!
- CUBEBUILDING – 500 coins
- yellowcube – 600 coins
- stage4arduous – 800 coins
- towerofcube – 800 coins
- 25KSUPERFANS – 750 coins
- CHEDDARCHEESE – 650 coins
- 100kMEMBERS – 1000 coins
All Expired Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox
These codes have expired and no longer work in Obby But You’re a Cube:
- 1MVISITS – 500 coins
- PEPPERJACK – 600 coins
- 1MHAT – free hat
How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Cube Codes
Fortunately, it’s a cinch redeeming codes in Obby But You’re a Cube. Simply follow these steps:
- First, launch Obby But You’re a Cube on Roblox. If it’s the first time playing, you’ll need to complete the tutorial before entering the codes.
- Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the right-hand side of your screen.
- In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above and hit ‘Submit’
- Enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the working codes in Obby But You’re a Cube. For more, here’s a full rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values. Alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links below.
