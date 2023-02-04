All Master Security Door Locations in Dead Space Remake

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

You Are Not Authorized is easily one of the more demanding Side Missions in Dead Space Remake. In addition to requiring the careful exploration of locations throughout the game for missing Rigs, it also doesn’t show you the exact locations of the rooms and crates which you can unlock after you obtain your Maximum Security Override. Worry not though, as we’re here to help with a guide detailing all the Master Security door locations in the Dead Space Remake.

Every Master Security Door in Dead Space Remake

There are two Master Security doors in the Dead Space Remake, and they’re both fairly easy to access so long as you know where to go.

Master Security Door #1

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The first is located in the Bridge section of the Ishimura. To reach it, head to the Main Atrium area and then head into the elevator located on the left side of the central column. Take the elevator up to the fifth level, and then head out into the hallway. To your right should be the Maximum Security door, which will lead into the Water Purification Storage room.

Master Security Door #2

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The second door can be found in the Mining section of the ship. From the Mining Tram Station, Head West into the Mining Operations room. Then, head to the north part of the room where there are stacks of crates you can move around using Kinesis to access different passageways to different rooms and doors.

Move the crates so that you can access the Tool Room in the upper right corner of the area, which requires Maximum Security Clearance.

All Maximum Security Crate Locations

While this probably has you feeling a bit ripped off after all the hard work you put into getting your Master Security Override, rest assured: There are other objects you can unlock with your clearance in the Dead Space Remake.

Alongside the Maximum Security doors, there are also Crates which can only be unlocked after clearing the You Are Not Authorized Side Mission. We’ve listed and detailed their locations down below to help you along.

Security Crate #1 Location

The first Crate can be found in Hydroponics, in the hallway leading to Mining sans the use of a Tram car. So long as you enter from Hydroponics’ Central Hub room, it will be directly in front of you as you enter the hallway.

Security Crate #2 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The second one is inside of the Tool Room you unlocked earlier via the Maximum Security door. It’ll be in the upper left corner of the room.

Security Crate #3 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The third Security Crate you can find in the Dead Space Remake is in Engineering. More specifically, it’s in the Machine Shop area’s lower level, to the right of a bench. To reach it, head into the Preparation Room from the area entrance, to the right of the computers found in the Control room. Head down deeper into the area, and look for the bench next to the door leading to the Calibration Room. The Crate will be to the right.

Security Crate #4 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The next two Security Crates can be found in the Crew Quarters section of the ship. From the Central Nexus, take the elevator in the upper left corner of the room up to the third floor. Then, make your way toward the Deluxe Quarters via the passageways to your left. Once there, head to the lower left to find a circuit breaker that will allow you to redirect power. Set it so that the circuit on the left is active.

Once this is done, head toward the rectangular room labeled Deluxe Shift Bunks. The Crate will be inside.

Security Crate #5 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The other Crate, meanwhile, can be found in the Executive Suites. Head over to the right side of the third floor, and then head into the Executive Suite bathrooms. A keycard can be found there that will give you access to the rest of the suites. Grab it, and use it to gain access to V. Holt’s room. Inside and to the left will be a Crate.

Security Crate #6 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The next Security Crate can be found in the Hangar section of the Ishimura. From the Tram Station, head south toward the lower left section of the Cargo Bay room. The Crate will be up against a wall, embedded in some Necromorphic flesh covering the ship.

Security Crate #7 Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Motive and EA

The last Crate you can find is on Aegis VII, and can only be unlocked during Chapter 12. Likewise, it will become inaccessible if you progress past the room it’s in, so make sure to look over the info below before advancing too far in the Chapter.

While transporting the Marker through the railways, you’ll enter the Transfer Junction room. It’ll look like two rectangles combined by more narrow rectangles at their center. Head to the right side of the room, and you’ll find a Crate containing three Power Nodes.

What You Get for Unlocking Every Maximum Security Door & Crate in Dead Space Remake

As for what you get out of unlocking all of these Crates and doors, it’s fairly worthwhile.

Most all of them offer you access to Semiconductors, Power Nodes, and weapon upgrades that’ll help keep you alive during your adventures. The weapon upgrades are especially valuable, as they’ll allow you to unlock special bonuses for your weaponry and bring you closer to getting the Built to Order Trophy and Achievement.

Hopefully this guide on all the Master Security door locations in the Dead Space Remake keeps your playthrough running smoothly. For more on the game, check out some of our many related articles down below.

