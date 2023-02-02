All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for Xbox One
Every cheat code you need to raise hell.
Grand Theft Auto V has a stellar story full of action and drama, and you should definitely experience as soon as possible. With that said, GTA V is also a big sandbox with plenty of stuff to create your own fun, especially when cheat codes are involved. Luckily, we have all GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One down below.
All GTA 5 Cheat Codes on Xbox One Using the Buttons
Using these cheat codes in GTA V doesn’t require any kind of special device or phone, only that you press the buttons fast enough. If you’re too slow, the codes won’t work.
- 5 minutes of Invincibility: Right A Right Left Right RB Right Left A Y
- Change the Weather: RT A LB LB LT LT LT X
- Drunk Mode: Y Right Right Left Right X B Left
- Explosive Melee Attacks: Right Left A Y RB B B B LT
- Explosive Rounds: Right X A Left RB RT Left Right Right LB LB LB
- Fast Run: Y Left Right Right LT LB X
- Fast Swim: Left Left LB Right Right RT Left LT Right
- Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
- Lower Wanted Level: RB RB B RT Right Left Right Left Right Left
- Max Health & Armor: B LB Y RT A X B Right X LB LB LB
- Moon Gravity: Left Left LB RB LB Right Left LB Left
- Raise Wanted Level: RB RB B RT Left Right Left Right Left Right
- Recharge Ability: A A X RB LB A Right Left A
- Skyfall: LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right
- Slippery Cars: Y RB RB Left RB LB RT LB
- Slow Motion: Y Left Right Right X RT RB
- Slow Motion Aim: X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A
- Spawn BMX (Vehicle): Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle): B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y
- Spawn Caddy (Vehicle): B LB Left RB LT A RB LB B A
- Spawn Comet (Vehicle): RB B RT Right LB LT A A X RB
- Spawn Duster (Vehicle): Right Left RB RB RB Left Y Y A B LB LB
- Spawn Limo (Vehicle): RT Right LT Left Left RB LB B Right
- Spawn Parachute: Left Right LB LT RB RT RT Left Left Right LB
- Spawn PCJ (Vehicle): RB Right Left Right RT Left Right X Right LT LB LB
- Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle): RT LB B Right LB RB Right Left B RT
- Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle): B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB
- Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle): B Right LB LT Left RB LB LB Left Left A Y
- Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle): B RB B RB Left Left RB LB B Right
- Super Jump: Left Left Y Y Right Right Left Right X RB RT
- Weapons & Ammo: Y RT Left LB A Right Y Down X LB LB LB
With so many codes available, you can come up with really fun combinations! Try this: Use the Drunk Mode cheat code combined with Slippery Cars for some wacky shenanigans. Playing hit-and-run with Fast Run and Explosive Melee Attacks is dumb fun, too.
All GTA Cheat Codes on Xbox One Using Your Phone
In Grand Theft Auto V, you can also use your personal cellphone to input codes on Xbox One. In some cases, using your phone can be a lot better for using cards thanks to its redial function, meaning you don’t have to dial it again and again. It’s really useful for, say, the Weapons & Ammo cheat code.
- 5 mins of Invincibility: 1-999-724-654-5537
- Black Cellphones: 1-999-367-3767
- Change the Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246
- Director Mode: 1-999-578-25368
- Dodo Airplane (Vehicle): 1-999-398-4628
- Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-861
- Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637
- Explosive Rounds: 1-999-444-439
- Fast Run: 1-999-228-8463
- Fast Swim: 1-999-468-44557
- Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279
- Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-529-93787
- Max Health & Armor: 1-999-887-853
- Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837
- Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-384-48483
- Recharge Ability: 1-999-769-3787
- Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255
- Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329
- Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966
- Slow Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393
- Spawn BMX (Vehicle): 1-999-226-348
- Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle): 1-999-289-9633
- Spawn Caddy (Vehicle): 1-999-465-3461
- Spawn Comet (Vehicle): 1-999-266-38
- Spawn Duke O’Death (Vehicle): 1-999-332-84227
- Spawn Duster (Vehicle): 1-999-359-77729
- Spawn Kraken Sub (Vehicle): 1-999-282-2537
- Spawn Limo (Vehicle): 1-999-846-39663
- Spawn Parachute: 1-999-759-3483
- Spawn PCJ-600 (Vehicle): 1-999-762-538
- Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle): 1-999-727-4348
- Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle): 1-999-633-7623
- Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle): 1-999-227-678-676
- Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle): 1-999-872-433
- Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648
- Weapons & Ammo: 1-999-866-587
Now with every GTA 5 Cheat Code for Xbox One at your disposal, you can cheat to your heart’s content. It’s worth mentioning that achievements are disabled whenever you use a cheat. Don’t forget Twinfinite has more than just cheat codes. You can find all sorts of guides for GTA V using the links below!
