Grand Theft Auto V has a stellar story full of action and drama, and you should definitely experience as soon as possible. With that said, GTA V is also a big sandbox with plenty of stuff to create your own fun, especially when cheat codes are involved. Luckily, we have all GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One down below.

All GTA 5 Cheat Codes on Xbox One Using the Buttons

Using these cheat codes in GTA V doesn’t require any kind of special device or phone, only that you press the buttons fast enough. If you’re too slow, the codes won’t work.

5 minutes of Invincibility : Right A Right Left Right RB Right Left A Y

: Right A Right Left Right RB Right Left A Y Change the Weather : RT A LB LB LT LT LT X

: RT A LB LB LT LT LT X Drunk Mode : Y Right Right Left Right X B Left

: Y Right Right Left Right X B Left Explosive Melee Attacks : Right Left A Y RB B B B LT

: Right Left A Y RB B B B LT Explosive Rounds : Right X A Left RB RT Left Right Right LB LB LB

: Right X A Left RB RT Left Right Right LB LB LB Fast Run : Y Left Right Right LT LB X

: Y Left Right Right LT LB X Fast Swim : Left Left LB Right Right RT Left LT Right

: Left Left LB Right Right RT Left LT Right Flaming Bullets : LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB Lower Wanted Level : RB RB B RT Right Left Right Left Right Left

: RB RB B RT Right Left Right Left Right Left Max Health & Armor : B LB Y RT A X B Right X LB LB LB

: B LB Y RT A X B Right X LB LB LB Moon Gravity : Left Left LB RB LB Right Left LB Left

: Left Left LB RB LB Right Left LB Left Raise Wanted Level : RB RB B RT Left Right Left Right Left Right

: RB RB B RT Left Right Left Right Left Right Recharge Ability : A A X RB LB A Right Left A

: A A X RB LB A Right Left A Skyfall : LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right

: LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right Slippery Cars : Y RB RB Left RB LB RT LB

: Y RB RB Left RB LB RT LB Slow Motion : Y Left Right Right X RT RB

: Y Left Right Right X RT RB Slow Motion Aim : X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A

: X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A Spawn BMX (Vehicle) : Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT

: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle) : B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y

: B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y Spawn Caddy (Vehicle) : B LB Left RB LT A RB LB B A

: B LB Left RB LT A RB LB B A Spawn Comet (Vehicle) : RB B RT Right LB LT A A X RB

: RB B RT Right LB LT A A X RB Spawn Duster (Vehicle) : Right Left RB RB RB Left Y Y A B LB LB

: Right Left RB RB RB Left Y Y A B LB LB Spawn Limo (Vehicle) : RT Right LT Left Left RB LB B Right

: RT Right LT Left Left RB LB B Right Spawn Parachute : Left Right LB LT RB RT RT Left Left Right LB

: Left Right LB LT RB RT RT Left Left Right LB Spawn PCJ (Vehicle) : RB Right Left Right RT Left Right X Right LT LB LB

: RB Right Left Right RT Left Right X Right LT LB LB Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle) : RT LB B Right LB RB Right Left B RT

: RT LB B Right LB RB Right Left B RT Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle) : B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB

: B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle) : B Right LB LT Left RB LB LB Left Left A Y

: B Right LB LT Left RB LB LB Left Left A Y Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle) : B RB B RB Left Left RB LB B Right

: B RB B RB Left Left RB LB B Right Super Jump : Left Left Y Y Right Right Left Right X RB RT

: Left Left Y Y Right Right Left Right X RB RT Weapons & Ammo: Y RT Left LB A Right Y Down X LB LB LB

With so many codes available, you can come up with really fun combinations! Try this: Use the Drunk Mode cheat code combined with Slippery Cars for some wacky shenanigans. Playing hit-and-run with Fast Run and Explosive Melee Attacks is dumb fun, too.

All GTA Cheat Codes on Xbox One Using Your Phone

In Grand Theft Auto V, you can also use your personal cellphone to input codes on Xbox One. In some cases, using your phone can be a lot better for using cards thanks to its redial function, meaning you don’t have to dial it again and again. It’s really useful for, say, the Weapons & Ammo cheat code.

5 mins of Invincibility : 1-999-724-654-5537

: 1-999-724-654-5537 Black Cellphones : 1-999-367-3767

: 1-999-367-3767 Change the Weather : 1-999-625-348-7246

: 1-999-625-348-7246 Director Mode : 1-999-578-25368

: 1-999-578-25368 Dodo Airplane (Vehicle) : 1-999-398-4628

: 1-999-398-4628 Drunk Mode : 1-999-547-861

: 1-999-547-861 Explosive Melee Attacks : 1-999-468-42637

: 1-999-468-42637 Explosive Rounds : 1-999-444-439

: 1-999-444-439 Fast Run : 1-999-228-8463

: 1-999-228-8463 Fast Swim : 1-999-468-44557

: 1-999-468-44557 Flaming Bullets : 1-999-462-363-4279

: 1-999-462-363-4279 Lower Wanted Level : 1-999-529-93787

: 1-999-529-93787 Max Health & Armor : 1-999-887-853

: 1-999-887-853 Moon Gravity : 1-999-356-2837

: 1-999-356-2837 Raise Wanted Level : 1-999-384-48483

: 1-999-384-48483 Recharge Ability : 1-999-769-3787

: 1-999-769-3787 Skyfall : 1-999-759-3255

: 1-999-759-3255 Slippery Cars : 1-999-766-9329

: 1-999-766-9329 Slow Motion : 1-999-756-966

: 1-999-756-966 Slow Motion Aim : 1-999-332-3393

: 1-999-332-3393 Spawn BMX (Vehicle) : 1-999-226-348

: 1-999-226-348 Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle) : 1-999-289-9633

: 1-999-289-9633 Spawn Caddy (Vehicle) : 1-999-465-3461

: 1-999-465-3461 Spawn Comet (Vehicle) : 1-999-266-38

: 1-999-266-38 Spawn Duke O’Death (Vehicle) : 1-999-332-84227

: 1-999-332-84227 Spawn Duster (Vehicle) : 1-999-359-77729

: 1-999-359-77729 Spawn Kraken Sub (Vehicle) : 1-999-282-2537

: 1-999-282-2537 Spawn Limo (Vehicle) : 1-999-846-39663

: 1-999-846-39663 Spawn Parachute : 1-999-759-3483

: 1-999-759-3483 Spawn PCJ-600 (Vehicle) : 1-999-762-538

: 1-999-762-538 Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle) : 1-999-727-4348

: 1-999-727-4348 Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle) : 1-999-633-7623

: 1-999-633-7623 Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle) : 1-999-227-678-676

: 1-999-227-678-676 Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle) : 1-999-872-433

: 1-999-872-433 Super Jump : 1-999-467-8648

: 1-999-467-8648 Weapons & Ammo: 1-999-866-587

Now with every GTA 5 Cheat Code for Xbox One at your disposal, you can cheat to your heart’s content. It’s worth mentioning that achievements are disabled whenever you use a cheat. Don’t forget Twinfinite has more than just cheat codes. You can find all sorts of guides for GTA V using the links below!

