All Five Nights At Freddy’s Help Wanted Characters: Gallery & Descriptions

Image via Steel Wool Studios

If Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted feels familiar, that’s because it is considering it features a handful of mini-games from other FNAF titles like Vent Repair and some new ones like Dark Rooms. Regardless of which game mode you choose, many of Freddy’s gang will be out for blood. Let’s take a look at all FNAF Help Wanted characters you’ll encounter.

Freddy Fazbear

Image via Steel Wool Studios

The animatronic that strikes fear in every FNAF fan: Freddy Fazbear. It won’t be long after you start FNAF: Help Wanted that Freddy will make an appearance. You’ll know he’s nearby, or at least in the kitchen, when you hear his iconic jingle. Depending on the game mode you choose, Freddy will show up as his Nightmare form.

Bonnie

Image via Steel Wool Studios

The blue bear, rock-n-roll animatronic himself: Bonnie. He’ll appear on the same nights as Freddy Fazbear. To be honest, Bonnie isn’t that hard to fend off; it’s all about timing. Keep your eyes on the left doorway and close it when he gets near and you’ll be fine.

Chica

Image via Steel Wool Studios

Alongside Freddy and Bonnie, Chica the Chicken will also be stalking the hallways to try and get inside the office. However, like Bonnie, Chica the Chicken isn’t difficult to keep away, either. She’ll appear opposite of Bonnie, so slam the right door closed when you see her trying to sneak in.

Foxy the Pirate Fox

Image via Scottgames

Another of Freddy’s entourage is Foxy, who you might recognize from Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. Like several of the animatronics, they’ll show off their spooky endoskeleton if you bump into them in the Dark Rooms, so keep your distance.

Springtrap

Image via Steel Wool Studios

Springtrap is easily recognized by the bits and pieces missing and his very large, toothy grin. Unlike the other creepy animatronics, Springtrap isn’t as easy to keep away. You’ll have to outsmart him by luring him away with the sound of a child’s voice, as well as seal all the right vents so he can’t use them to reach you.

The Mangle

Image via Steel Wool Studios

Did you think you were done with Funtime Foxy? Nope! It makes a return when you’re repairing the vents, only this time around they’re more than just Foxy but a combination of animatronic parts. When you come face to face with the Mangle, look it dead in the eyes to keep them at bay.

Funtime Freddy

Image via Steel Wool Studios

Funtime Foxy isn’t the only animatronic you’ll see in the Dark Rooms; Funtime Freddy will try to intimidate you by standing out in the open, acting like a statue. Even worse, you’ll come in contact with his weird puppets Bonnet and Bon-Bon.

Circus Baby

Image via Steel Wool Studios

You know who else you’ll find in the Dark Rooms? Circus Baby. Just like Funtime Foxy, she’ll pretend to be a statue, so don’t be fooled and keep your distance. When you come across her during Night Terrors, you’ll have to hide in closets to avoid her attack. In the future, poor Circus Baby turns into Scrap Baby in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator.

The Marionette

Image via Steel Wool Studios

What is arguably one of the scariest animatronics in FNAF: Help Wanted is the gangly, oily-black Marionette or, in its worst form, as Nightmarionne. Getting around the Marionette is just a matter of micro-managing its music box. As Nightmarionne, however, you have to juggle closing two doors and using your flashlight to fend off tentacles when it’s near.

Glitchtrap

Image via Steel Wool Studios

In FNAF: Help Wanted, Glitchtrap is the most enigmatic animatronic throughout the game, but is undoubtedly your worst enemy. No spoilers here, but keep in mind that as you learn more about Glitchtrap, the closer he’ll creep on you. Keep your eyes peeled and those doors closed.

Well, that’s the whole scary cast—all Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted characters, their pictures and descriptions. Many are definitely nightmare fuel, like Nightmarionne, which is a fitting name. If you’re looking for more FNAF content, here’s how to play the games in chronological order.

