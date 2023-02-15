All Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day Rarities & Masks

Image source: Bethesda

Fasnacht has finally returned to Fallout 76 once again with a new set of masks and merriment. Running until Feb. 28, the Fasnacht Day is one of the rarest events for Fallout 76 players which allows them to earn plenty of XP and free rewards by completing a few simple challenges. As is tradition, players can pick up some new masks to show off their noble side. So, without any further delay, here’s the full list of Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day masks and their rarities.

Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day 2023: All Masks And Their Rarities

Here’s the list of masks available during the Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day 2023 event:

Fasnacht Brahmin Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Winter Man Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Loon Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Crazy Guy Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Hag Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Witch Mask (common)

Fasnacht Owl Mask (common)

Fasnacht Fiend Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Demon Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Buffoon Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Goblin Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Giant Mask (common)

Fasnacht Soldier Mask (common)

Fasnacht Toothy Man Mask (common)

Fasnacht Raven Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Father Winter Helmet (rare)

Fasnacht Sun Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Skull Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Deathclaw Mask (rare)

Fasnacht Beret Mask (uncommon)

Fasnacht Jester Mask (uncommon)

During the event, players can invite their friends to the parade or make new friends while helping the Protectron party planning committee throughout the town. After completing the committee’s requests, everyone should meet up in the town center to start the parade. Depending on the parade performance, players can choose from a range of different masks.

However, it’s worth noting that the Fasnacht Day event runs until Feb. 28. Hence, players must make sure that they complete the event objectives and nab all the rewards before the deadline.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about all Fallout 76 Fasnacht Day masks and their rarities. Be sure to check out our other Fallout 76 guides and peruse the links below.

