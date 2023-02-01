All Dragon Adventures Codes in Roblox (February 2023)
If you’re a fan of a big ol’ flying lizards, then Dragon Adventures in Roblox could be the perfect game for you. Not only do you get to raise your own dragons, but you’ll also get to build your own base, discover a variety of different species of dragons, soar above the clouds, grow crops, and defeat enemies — there’s so much to do! If you’ve arrived here, however, you’re likely on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox? Luckily, we’ve got your back as we’re going to reveal them all to you down below. Let’s go!
All Working Dragon Adventures Codes in Roblox
These are all the active codes in Dragon Adventures to net you some freebies in-game:
- AESUBREALM – Sub Realm Preset Potion
- JUSTYBLOX – JustyBlox Preset Potion
- SHAMEWING – Shamewing Preset Potion
- FLUFFY – FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- GALIFRAN – Galifran Preset Potion
All Expired Dragon Adventures Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the expired codes in Dragon Adventures that no longer work:
- SUNSHINE – Color Shuffle potion
- DRAGONSCALE – Dragonscale Bandages
- SUMMERTIME – Free Grapes
- FALL – Free Amber
- HALLOWEEN – Pumpkin Seeds
- MILLION – 3 Color Shuffle Potions
- MONEY – 3 Color Shuffle Potions
- MAPLE – Color Shuffle Potion
- HEARTS – Dragon Revival Hearts
- HEALTH – Healing Potions
- YUMMY – Strawberries
- MAGIC – Free Fairy Jars
- SWEET – Free honeycombs
- STRIPES – Free Material Shuffle potion
- SUMMER – Free Dragon Breath healing potions
- GLOWING – Free Glowing Mushrooms
- BERRIES – Free Juniper Berries
- RAINBOW – Free Material Shuffle Potion
- FANTASY – Free Fairy Jars
- PEACHY – Free Peach Seeds
- REVIVE – Free Revival Hearts
- PHOENIX – Free Color Shuffle Potion
- toxicworld – 1,000 Coins
- Wasp – 10 Toxic Waste
- happybdayery – Free Reward
- DAValentines – 1 Free Heart Preset Potion
- HappyValentines – 75 Heart Treats
- Val2020 – 500 Coins
How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Adventures in Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Dragon Adventures is as simple as 1-2-3. Simply follow these steps:
- First, launch Dragon Adventures on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Then, tap on the ‘Gift Codes’ icon.
- In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes exactly as it appears above.
- Hit ‘Redeem!’ and your new freebies will be yours.
And that wraps things up for today. We hope this helped to shed some light on what all the Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox are at the moment.
