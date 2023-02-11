Guides
All Characters in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy has a huge collection of characters.
Tower of Fantasy, one of the most anticipated MMORPG titles, is all set to release this month. As a multiplayer online role-playing game, the key element of Tower of Fantasy is the playable characters. The game has a huge list of characters, with each unit having a unique set of abilities and skillset. With that in mind, here’s the complete list of every character available in Tower of Fantasy.
Tower of Fantasy Characters
Here’s the list of every Tower of Fantasy playable character, along with their in-game profile listed on the game’s official website:
Alyss
- Weapon: Unyielding Wing
- Type: DPS
- Element: Ice
- Profile: Designated as “M-sec 2000”, this Special Forces Agent is a recent addition to the Security Force. However, her exceptional abilities and dedication have earned them widespread recognition within the organization.
Meryl
- Weapon: Rosy Edge
- Weapon Type: Ice/Claymore
- Profile: Senior Executor for Hykros who excelled in the most dangerous missions thanks to outstanding sword-fighting and combat skills. Keeps her distance from everyone and hides her feelings to herself, but that doesn’t mean she is emotionless.
Huma
- Weapon: Magma Shield V2
- Weapon Type: Fire
Tsubasa
- Rarity: SSR
- Weapon Type: Ice
- Weapon: Ice Wind Arrow
Nemesis
- Birthday: May 23
- Profile: Suffered from mutation before undergoing Heirs of Aida’s modifications to become an Angel of Clemency. Usually quiet and introverted, but turns into a merciless killing machine under Heirs of Aida leader Sage’s mind control.
Shirli
- Birthday: May 23
- Profile: An upbeat, outgoing, reckless girl who aspired to be someone who can solve problems for others like her big brother Zeke. Saved the player character who passed out by the Shelter with Zeke.
Echo
- Rarity: SR
- Weapon Type: Lightning
- Weapon: Thunder Halberd
Cocoritter
- Weapon: Absolute Zero
- Weapon Type: Ice/Scepter
- Bio: Her unconditional trust in everyone is a concern sometimes. But existing with that innocence is her determination to save more people with her healing talent.
Ene
- Weapon: Pummeler
- Type: Defense
- Weapon Effects: Fully charged weapons will freeze the target for 2 seconds and leave it frostbitten for 6 seconds. Breaking the ice shell causes additional damage equal to 111.00% of ATK. While frostbitten, the target’s weapon charge rate is reduced by 50%.
Pepper
- Rarity: SR
- Weapon Type: Lightning
- Weapon: Staff of Scars
- Gifts – Everyday Items, Decorations, Saved
Bai Ling
- Rarity: SR
- Weapon Type: Physical
- Weapon: Nightingale Feather
Hilda
- Rarity: SR
- Weapon Type: Ice
- Weapon: The Terminator
Frigg
- Birthday: Feb. 1
- Profile: An Angel of Clemency and right hand to the Sage, whom she followed unconditionally. Taciturn and straightforward. Has her unique perspective and philosophy on life.
Zeke
- Birthday: Nov. 12
- Profile: Leader of the Astra Shelter who believes he’s responsible for protecting those around him. Normally doesn’t show emotions, but is very protective of little sister Shirli, his only living relative. Usually cool and collected, but easily gets emotional when Shirli is involved.
Crow
- Weapon: Thunderblades
- Weapon Type: Lightning/Double Blade
- Bio: No fun things escape Karasuma. He can show you mesmerizing dagger tricks, his pride-and-joy dagger collection, or spat off a litany of lame jokes.
Zero
- Weapon: Negating Cube
- Weapon Type: Enchanted Cube
- Profile: Computer genius who appears to be 15 in age. He has deliberately destroyed all records of his real name and other pertinent info. Witty, very competitive and prideful, ignores anything he sees as meaningless to him.
Shiro
- Weapon: Chakram of the Seas
- Weapon Type: Grievous/ Chakram
- Profile: Talking about the sea is practically the only way to have a conversation with this laser-focused scientist. She altered a key gear on a desalination device into a defensive weapon that’s tough and resilient.
King
- Weapon: Scythe of the Crow
- Weapon Type: Fire/Scythe
- Profile: The brash attitude and the flamboyant clothes are both indicators of his strong personality. Used to solve problems and get what he wants through violence. Completely motivated by money too.
Samir
- Weapon: Dual EM Stars
- Weapon Type: Lightning/Dual Pistols
- Profile: A laidback free-spirit, but a top gunslinger even among elite Executors. Often plays jokes and pranks on others for fun.
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy characters. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
