All Characters From Black Clover, Listed

Black Clover is a manga and anime that tells the story of a young orphan named Asta and his fellow orphan friend Yuno. Together they discover the intricacies of their Clover Kingdom after first joining the Black Bulls, who are one of the groups belonging to the Order of the Magic Knights. People born in this world have the sensitivity to mana, which allows them to utilize magical power. Unfortunately, Asta is one of the rare few who cannot use magic, so he decides to focus on his physical attributes, primarily his strength. Without further ado, here’s a full list of all characters in Black Clover.

All Black Clover Characters

Image Source: Viz

Black Clover features a complex and extensive list of Royal houses, Magic Knights, Kingdoms, Elf tribes, Noble houses, and various characters in-between. The following list organizes all of the main hero characters currently revealed and where they belong in terms of class. And if you’re a fan of lists, you should check out the list of characters from the manhwa series How To Fight / Viral Hit.

Royal Houses

House Kira

Augustus Kira Clover XIII

Damnatio Kira

Finesse Calmreich

House Silva

Acier Silva

Nozel Silva

Nebra Silva

Solid Silva

Noelle Silva

Paplo Espuma

House Vermillion

Mereoleona Vermillion

Fuegoleon Vermillion

Leopold Vermillion

Kirsch Vermillion

Mimosa Vermillion

Noble Houses

House Adlai

Gauche Adlai

Marie Adlai

House Boismortier

Rill’s mother

Rill Boismortier

Walter

House Faust

Nacht Faust

Morgen Faust

House Vaude

Ledior Vaude

Liliane Vaude

Finral Roulacase

Langris Vaude

Finesse Calmreich

House Freese

Lord Freese

Karna Freese

Commoner Families

Agrippa Family

Nathan Agrippa

Jonna Agrippa

Gordon Agrippa

Roxanne Agrippa

Nilenia Agrippa

Nunnally

Magic Knight Squads

Aqua Deer

Rill Boismortier

Walter

Fragil Tormenta

Cesc

Francis

Eric

Julius Novachrono

Yami Sukehiro

William Vangeance

Marx Francois

Cob Portaport

Morgen Faust

Black Bull

Yami Sukehiro

Nacht Faust

Asta

Charmy Pappitson

Gauche Adlai

Zora Ideale

Finral Roulacase

Gordon Agrippa

Noelle Silva

Vanessa Enoteca

Grey

Magna Swing

Luck Voltia

Henry Legolant

Secre Swallowtail

Blue Rose

Charlotte Roselei

Puli Angel

Sol Marron

Borja

Wainsley

Risacca Ondell

Selena

Galgaria

Coral Peacock

Dorothy Unsworth

Kirsch Vermillion

Rick Cornell

Dmitri Brint

Medio

Roland

Brad

Protobe Collina

Crimson Lion

Fuegoleon Vermillion

Mereoleona Vermillion

Randall Luftair

Ben Benfunk

Gareth

Rokken

Ruben Chagar

Leopold Vermillion

Forte Gris

Theresa Rapual

Goht

Salamander

Devil Banishers

Dazu Tayak

Bow Nocde

Kabwe Carillon

Siona Caverly

Onoby Sinho

Golden Dawn

William Vangeance

Yuno Grinberryall

Langris Vaude

Alecdora Sandler

Klaus Lunettes

Mimosa Vermillion

David Swallow

Letoile Becquerel

Sylph

Siren Tium

Hamon Caseus

Green Mantis

Jack the Ripper

En Ringard

Willie

Nix

Sekke Bronzazza

Purple Orca

Kaiser Granvorka

Xerx Lugner

Adrian

Gaston

Winston

Digit Taliss

Gueldre Poizot

Revchi Salik

Rades Spirito

Zara Ideale

Silver Eagle

Nozel Silva

Rob Vitesse

Curtis Warren

Nebra Silva

Nils Ragus

Solid Silva

Simon

Kyle

Acier Silva

Mohl

Wizard King

Lemiel Silvamillion Clover 1st

Princia Funnybunny 11th

Jester Garandros 16th

Edward Avalaché 20th

Conrad Leto 27th

Julius Novachrono 28th

Others

Marx Francois

Jamo

Owen

Cob Portaport

Unaffiliated

Lily Aquaria

Orsi Orfai

Recca

Nash

Aruru

Hollo

Drouot

Salim Hapshass

Seihi

Nick

Anna

Abra

Babra

Cabra

Dabra

Fifth bandit

Luck’s mother

Elica

Ellen

Rebecca Scarlet

Aphro

Phati

Marco Scarlet

Marie Adlai

Theresa Rapual

Neige

Baro

Balmain

Karen Lapis

Eliza Zakkeroni

Ina

Ina’s father

Kaito

Kaito’s father

Makusa North

Gepard

Vide

Meshu

Maggie

Richita

Millie Maxwell

Eye of the Midnight Sun

Patolli

Rhya

Vetto

Fana

Rades Spirito

Valtos

Sally

Fana

Heath Grice

Fluss

Catherine

George

Abari

Zarick

Zuta

Toike

Shidan

Diamond Kingdom

Mars

Ladros

Ragus

Broccos

Yagos

Galleo

Mohawq

Fana

Fanzell Kruger

Dominante Code

Mariella

Moris Libardirt

Lotus Whomalt

Heart Kingdom

Lolopechka

Undine

Gadjah

Potrof

Floga

Smurik

Sarado

Spade Kingdom

Dark Disciples

Gaderois Godroc

Foyal Migusteau

Svenkin Gatard

Sivoir Snyle

Halbet Chevour

Hischer Ongg

Robero Ringert

House Grinberryall

Loyce Grinberryall

Ciel Grinberryall

Yuno Grinberryall

Paladins

Lily Aquaria

Heath Grice

Yrul

Residents

Moris Libardirt

Lotus Whomalt

Allen Fiarain

Resistance

Albert

Ralph Niaflem

Zogratis Siblings

Lucius Zogratis

Dante Zogratis

Vanica Zogratis

Zenon Zogratis

Elf Tribe

Licht

Tetia

Lira

Charla

Reve

Drowa

Rossa

Ado

Kivn

Baval

Ratri

Ronne

Lufulu

Eclat

Elysia

Dryad

Patolli

Rhya

Vetto

Fana

Spirits

Sylph

Salamander

Undine

Hino Country

Ryudo Ryuya

Yami Ichika

Hanegatsuji Jozo

O’oka Daizaemon

Imari Komari

Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu

Mushogatake Yosuga

Tenmanyashiki Fujio

Mikuriya Fumito

Yami Sukehiro

Yami Clan

Seabed Temple

Gifso

Gio

Kahono

Kiato

Witches’ Forest

Witch Queen

Akimo

Samantha Kravitz

Elvira Aguirre

Dorothy Unsworth

Vanessa Enoteca

Catherine

Dominante Code

Now that you have this to reference, you are fully aware of all characters from Black Clover listed in an easy to navigate and read format. If you’re catching up on the series, we also answer a spoiler-y question: does Asta ever gets magic abilities or not in Black Clover? And if you’re a seasoned fan of the Black Clover series, go ahead and test your knowledge in our hardest Black Clover quiz that you’ll ever take!

Related Posts