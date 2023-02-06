Connect with us

All Characters From Black Clover, Listed

black-clover-anime
Guides

Check out this list of ALL the Black Clover characters so far!
Published on

Black Clover is a manga and anime that tells the story of a young orphan named Asta and his fellow orphan friend Yuno. Together they discover the intricacies of their Clover Kingdom after first joining the Black Bulls, who are one of the groups belonging to the Order of the Magic Knights. People born in this world have the sensitivity to mana, which allows them to utilize magical power. Unfortunately, Asta is one of the rare few who cannot use magic, so he decides to focus on his physical attributes, primarily his strength. Without further ado, here’s a full list of all characters in Black Clover.

All Black Clover Characters

black-clover-manga-anime
Image Source: Viz

Black Clover features a complex and extensive list of Royal houses, Magic Knights, Kingdoms, Elf tribes, Noble houses, and various characters in-between. The following list organizes all of the main hero characters currently revealed and where they belong in terms of class. And if you’re a fan of lists, you should check out the list of characters from the manhwa series How To Fight / Viral Hit.

Royal Houses

House Kira

  • Augustus Kira Clover XIII 
  • Damnatio Kira
  • Finesse Calmreich

House Silva

  • Acier Silva
  • Nozel Silva
  • Nebra Silva
  • Solid Silva
  • Noelle Silva
  • Paplo Espuma

House Vermillion

  • Mereoleona Vermillion
  • Fuegoleon Vermillion
  • Leopold Vermillion
  • Kirsch Vermillion
  • Mimosa Vermillion

Noble Houses

House Adlai

  • Gauche Adlai
  • Marie Adlai

House Boismortier

  • Rill’s mother
  • Rill Boismortier
  • Walter

House Faust

  • Nacht Faust
  • Morgen Faust

House Vaude

  • Ledior Vaude
  • Liliane Vaude
  • Finral Roulacase
  • Langris Vaude
  • Finesse Calmreich

House Freese

  • Lord Freese
  • Karna Freese

Commoner Families

Agrippa Family

  • Nathan Agrippa
  • Jonna Agrippa
  • Gordon Agrippa
  • Roxanne Agrippa
  • Nilenia Agrippa
  • Nunnally

Magic Knight Squads

Aqua Deer

  • Rill Boismortier
  • Walter
  • Fragil Tormenta
  • Cesc
  • Francis
  • Eric
  • Julius Novachrono
  • Yami Sukehiro
  • William Vangeance
  • Marx Francois
  • Cob Portaport
  • Morgen Faust

Black Bull

  • Yami Sukehiro
  • Nacht Faust
  • Asta
  • Charmy Pappitson
  • Gauche Adlai
  • Zora Ideale
  • Finral Roulacase
  • Gordon Agrippa
  • Noelle Silva
  • Vanessa Enoteca
  • Grey
  • Magna Swing
  • Luck Voltia
  • Henry Legolant
  • Secre Swallowtail

Blue Rose

  • Charlotte Roselei
  • Puli Angel
  • Sol Marron
  • Borja
  • Wainsley
  • Risacca Ondell
  • Selena
  • Galgaria

Coral Peacock

  • Dorothy Unsworth
  • Kirsch Vermillion
  • Rick Cornell
  • Dmitri Brint
  • Medio
  • Roland
  • Brad
  • Protobe Collina

Crimson Lion

  • Fuegoleon Vermillion
  • Mereoleona Vermillion
  • Randall Luftair
  • Ben Benfunk
  • Gareth
  • Rokken
  • Ruben Chagar
  • Leopold Vermillion
  • Forte Gris
  • Theresa Rapual
  • Goht
  • Salamander

Devil Banishers

  • Dazu Tayak
  • Bow Nocde
  • Kabwe Carillon
  • Siona Caverly
  • Onoby Sinho

Golden Dawn

  • William Vangeance
  • Yuno Grinberryall
  • Langris Vaude
  • Alecdora Sandler
  • Klaus Lunettes
  • Mimosa Vermillion
  • David Swallow
  • Letoile Becquerel
  • Sylph
  • Siren Tium
  • Hamon Caseus

Green Mantis

  • Jack the Ripper
  • En Ringard
  • Willie
  • Nix
  • Sekke Bronzazza

Purple Orca

  • Kaiser Granvorka
  • Xerx Lugner
  • Adrian
  • Gaston
  • Winston
  • Digit Taliss
  • Gueldre Poizot
  • Revchi Salik
  • Rades Spirito
  • Zara Ideale

Silver Eagle

  • Nozel Silva
  • Rob Vitesse
  • Curtis Warren
  • Nebra Silva
  • Nils Ragus
  • Solid Silva
  • Simon
  • Kyle
  • Acier Silva
  • Mohl

Wizard King

  • Lemiel Silvamillion Clover 1st
  • Princia Funnybunny 11th
  • Jester Garandros 16th
  • Edward Avalaché 20th
  • Conrad Leto 27th
  • Julius Novachrono 28th

Others

  • Marx Francois
  • Jamo
  • Owen
  • Cob Portaport

Unaffiliated

  • Lily Aquaria
  • Orsi Orfai
  • Recca
  • Nash
  • Aruru
  • Hollo
  • Drouot
  • Salim Hapshass
  • Seihi
  • Nick
  • Anna
  • Abra
  • Babra
  • Cabra
  • Dabra
  • Fifth bandit
  • Luck’s mother
  • Elica
  • Ellen
  • Rebecca Scarlet
  • Aphro
  • Phati
  • Marco Scarlet
  • Marie Adlai
  • Theresa Rapual
  • Neige
  • Baro
  • Balmain
  • Karen Lapis
  • Eliza Zakkeroni
  • Ina
  • Ina’s father
  • Kaito
  • Kaito’s father
  • Makusa North
  • Gepard
  • Vide
  • Meshu
  • Maggie
  • Richita
  • Millie Maxwell

Eye of the Midnight Sun

  • Patolli 
  • Rhya
  • Vetto
  • Fana
  • Rades Spirito
  • Valtos
  • Sally
  • Fana
  • Heath Grice
  • Fluss
  • Catherine
  • George
  • Abari
  • Zarick
  • Zuta
  • Toike
  • Shidan

Diamond Kingdom

  • Mars
  • Ladros
  • Ragus
  • Broccos
  • Yagos
  • Galleo
  • Mohawq
  • Fana
  • Fanzell Kruger
  • Dominante Code
  • Mariella
  • Moris Libardirt
  • Lotus Whomalt

Heart Kingdom

  • Lolopechka
  • Undine
  • Gadjah
  • Potrof
  • Floga
  • Smurik
  • Sarado

Spade Kingdom

Dark Disciples

  • Gaderois Godroc
  • Foyal Migusteau
  • Svenkin Gatard
  • Sivoir Snyle
  • Halbet Chevour
  • Hischer Ongg
  • Robero Ringert

House Grinberryall

  • Loyce Grinberryall
  • Ciel Grinberryall
  • Yuno Grinberryall

Paladins

  • Lily Aquaria
  • Heath Grice
  • Yrul

Residents

  • Moris Libardirt
  • Lotus Whomalt
  • Allen Fiarain

Resistance

  • Albert
  • Ralph Niaflem

Zogratis Siblings

  • Lucius Zogratis
  • Dante Zogratis
  • Vanica Zogratis
  • Zenon Zogratis

Elf Tribe

  • Licht
  • Tetia
  • Lira
  • Charla
  • Reve
  • Drowa
  • Rossa
  • Ado
  • Kivn
  • Baval
  • Ratri
  • Ronne
  • Lufulu
  • Eclat

Elysia

  • Dryad
  • Patolli
  • Rhya
  • Vetto
  • Fana

Spirits

  • Sylph
  • Salamander
  • Undine

Hino Country

  • Ryudo Ryuya
  • Yami Ichika
  • Hanegatsuji Jozo
  • O’oka Daizaemon
  • Imari Komari
  • Kezokaku Ginnojomorifuyu
  • Mushogatake Yosuga
  • Tenmanyashiki Fujio
  • Mikuriya Fumito
  • Yami Sukehiro
  • Yami Clan

Seabed Temple

  • Gifso
  • Gio
  • Kahono
  • Kiato

Witches’ Forest

  • Witch Queen
  • Akimo
  • Samantha Kravitz
  • Elvira Aguirre
  • Dorothy Unsworth
  • Vanessa Enoteca
  • Catherine
  • Dominante Code

Now that you have this to reference, you are fully aware of all characters from Black Clover listed in an easy to navigate and read format. If you’re catching up on the series, we also answer a spoiler-y question: does Asta ever gets magic abilities or not in Black Clover? And if you’re a seasoned fan of the Black Clover series, go ahead and test your knowledge in our hardest Black Clover quiz that you’ll ever take!

