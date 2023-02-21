All Boba Story Recipes, Listed

Image via Honey B Games

Boba Story is a cutesy game centered around running your own boba tea restaurant, complete with equally cute characters that will gladly give you money for tasty treats. Having one kind of boba tea is a surefire way of losing business, which means you need to experiment with different ingredients to satisfy as many customers as possible. Thankfully, we’ve got all Boba Story recipes you’ll ever need.

Every Boba Tea Recipe in Boba Story

There are a lot of boba recipes in Boba Story, and you could spend hours trying to figure out every single one. Make your job easier by using these recipes:

Bear : Bear + Bear + Boba

: Bear + Bear + Boba Bee : Honeybee + Honeybee + Boba

: Honeybee + Honeybee + Boba Black and White Cat Boba : Cloud + Boba + Milk

: Cloud + Boba + Milk Brown Cat Boba : Soda + Milk + Boba

: Soda + Milk + Boba Chick : Chick + Chick + Boba

: Chick + Chick + Boba Cloud : Cloud + Boba + Cloud

: Cloud + Boba + Cloud Cow : Milk + Chick + Boba

: Milk + Chick + Boba Deer Boba: Flower + Boba + Mushroom

Boba: Flower + Boba + Mushroom Diamond : Planet + Dinosaur + Boba

: Planet + Dinosaur + Boba Dinosaur : Dinosaur + Dinosaur + Boba

: Dinosaur + Dinosaur + Boba Dragon Boba : Cloud + Dinosaur + Boba

: Cloud + Dinosaur + Boba Dragon Cream : Dinosaur + Milk + Cloud

: Dinosaur + Milk + Cloud Dragon Fruit Boba : Dinosaur + Boba + Mushroom

: Dinosaur + Boba + Mushroom Flower : Flower + Flower + Boba

: Flower + Flower + Boba Flower Syrup : Sugar Cube + Sugar Cube + Flower

: Sugar Cube + Sugar Cube + Flower Frog : Frog + Boba + Boba

: Frog + Boba + Boba Frog Syrup : Frog + Frog + Sugar Cube

: Frog + Frog + Sugar Cube Galaxy Boba : Star + Boba + Saturn

: Star + Boba + Saturn Galaxy Syrup : Star + Sugar Cube + Planet

: Star + Sugar Cube + Planet Glitter Syrup : Star + Star + Cloud

: Star + Star + Cloud Gummy Bears : Three bear trinkets.

: Three bear trinkets. Heart Boba : Heart + Heart + Boba Bottle

: Heart + Heart + Boba Bottle Heart Syrup : Heart + Heart + Sugar Cube

: Heart + Heart + Sugar Cube Honey : x3 Honeybee Trinkets

: x3 Honeybee Trinkets Ice-Cream : Sugar Cube + Milk + Boba

: Sugar Cube + Milk + Boba Lychee Soda : x3 Sodas

: x3 Sodas Marshmallows : Chick + Chick + Sugar Cube

: Chick + Chick + Sugar Cube Moon : Saturn + Boba + Heart

: Saturn + Boba + Heart Mushroom : Mushroom + Heart + Boba

: Mushroom + Heart + Boba Mushroom Jelly : Mushroom + Mushroom + Sugar Cube

: Mushroom + Mushroom + Sugar Cube Oreo Cream : Sugar Cube + Milk + Milk

: Sugar Cube + Milk + Milk Panda Bear Boba : Bear + Bee + Boba

: Bear + Bee + Boba Pig Boba : Pig + Pig + Boba Bottle

: Pig + Pig + Boba Bottle Pineapple : x3 Pineapple Trinkets

: x3 Pineapple Trinkets Pineapple Boba : Pineapple + Pineapple + Boba

: Pineapple + Pineapple + Boba Pineapple Jelly : Pineapple + Sugar Cube + Pineapple

: Pineapple + Sugar Cube + Pineapple Pink Dinosaur Boba : Heart + Boba + Dinosaur

: Heart + Boba + Dinosaur Planet : Ringed Planet + Ringed Planet + Boba

: Ringed Planet + Ringed Planet + Boba Polar Bear Boba : Bear + Boba + Soda

: Bear + Boba + Soda Polar Bear Syrup : Bear + Soda + Sugar Cube

: Bear + Soda + Sugar Cube Puppy Boba : Bear + Chick + Boba

: Bear + Chick + Boba Rainbow Heart Boba : Heart + Star + Boba

: Heart + Star + Boba Rainbow Syrup : Heart + Star + Sugar Cube

: Heart + Star + Sugar Cube Rose Petals : x3 Flower

: x3 Flower Rose Petal Syrup : Flower + Bee + Sugar Cube

: Flower + Bee + Sugar Cube Sakura Petals : Flower + Flower + Heart

: Flower + Flower + Heart Sakura Petals Syrup : Flowers + Soda + Flowers

: Flowers + Soda + Flowers Sprinkles : Honeybee + Heart + Pineapple

: Honeybee + Heart + Pineapple Star : Star + Star + Boba

: Star + Star + Boba Strawberry Cow : Soda + Boba + Honeybee

: Soda + Boba + Honeybee Sunflower Boba : Star + Flower + Boba

: Star + Flower + Boba Unicorn Boba : Soda + Soda + Boba

: Soda + Soda + Boba Whipped Cream : x3 Milk

: x3 Milk White Cat Boba: Soda + Soda + Boba

And with that, you have all Boba Story recipes at your disposal. How many did you already have? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, come back every now and then to see if more recipes are added to Boba Story. If you found what you were looking for, considering perusing other guides here at Twinfinite.

