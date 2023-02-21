All Boba Story Recipes, Listed
Who knew there were so many boba tea recipes!
Boba Story is a cutesy game centered around running your own boba tea restaurant, complete with equally cute characters that will gladly give you money for tasty treats. Having one kind of boba tea is a surefire way of losing business, which means you need to experiment with different ingredients to satisfy as many customers as possible. Thankfully, we’ve got all Boba Story recipes you’ll ever need.
Every Boba Tea Recipe in Boba Story
There are a lot of boba recipes in Boba Story, and you could spend hours trying to figure out every single one. Make your job easier by using these recipes:
- Bear: Bear + Bear + Boba
- Bee: Honeybee + Honeybee + Boba
- Black and White Cat Boba: Cloud + Boba + Milk
- Brown Cat Boba: Soda + Milk + Boba
- Chick: Chick + Chick + Boba
- Cloud: Cloud + Boba + Cloud
- Cow: Milk + Chick + Boba
- Deer Boba: Flower + Boba + Mushroom
- Diamond: Planet + Dinosaur + Boba
- Dinosaur: Dinosaur + Dinosaur + Boba
- Dragon Boba: Cloud + Dinosaur + Boba
- Dragon Cream: Dinosaur + Milk + Cloud
- Dragon Fruit Boba: Dinosaur + Boba + Mushroom
- Flower: Flower + Flower + Boba
- Flower Syrup: Sugar Cube + Sugar Cube + Flower
- Frog: Frog + Boba + Boba
- Frog Syrup: Frog + Frog + Sugar Cube
- Galaxy Boba: Star + Boba + Saturn
- Galaxy Syrup: Star + Sugar Cube + Planet
- Glitter Syrup: Star + Star + Cloud
- Gummy Bears: Three bear trinkets.
- Heart Boba: Heart + Heart + Boba Bottle
- Heart Syrup: Heart + Heart + Sugar Cube
- Honey: x3 Honeybee Trinkets
- Ice-Cream: Sugar Cube + Milk + Boba
- Lychee Soda: x3 Sodas
- Marshmallows: Chick + Chick + Sugar Cube
- Moon: Saturn + Boba + Heart
- Mushroom: Mushroom + Heart + Boba
- Mushroom Jelly: Mushroom + Mushroom + Sugar Cube
- Oreo Cream: Sugar Cube + Milk + Milk
- Panda Bear Boba: Bear + Bee + Boba
- Pig Boba: Pig + Pig + Boba Bottle
- Pineapple: x3 Pineapple Trinkets
- Pineapple Boba: Pineapple + Pineapple + Boba
- Pineapple Jelly: Pineapple + Sugar Cube + Pineapple
- Pink Dinosaur Boba: Heart + Boba + Dinosaur
- Planet: Ringed Planet + Ringed Planet + Boba
- Polar Bear Boba: Bear + Boba + Soda
- Polar Bear Syrup: Bear + Soda + Sugar Cube
- Puppy Boba: Bear + Chick + Boba
- Rainbow Heart Boba: Heart + Star + Boba
- Rainbow Syrup: Heart + Star + Sugar Cube
- Rose Petals: x3 Flower
- Rose Petal Syrup: Flower + Bee + Sugar Cube
- Sakura Petals: Flower + Flower + Heart
- Sakura Petals Syrup: Flowers + Soda + Flowers
- Sprinkles: Honeybee + Heart + Pineapple
- Star: Star + Star + Boba
- Strawberry Cow: Soda + Boba + Honeybee
- Sunflower Boba: Star + Flower + Boba
- Unicorn Boba: Soda + Soda + Boba
- Whipped Cream: x3 Milk
- White Cat Boba: Soda + Soda + Boba
And with that, you have all Boba Story recipes at your disposal. How many did you already have? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, come back every now and then to see if more recipes are added to Boba Story. If you found what you were looking for, considering perusing other guides here at Twinfinite.
- A Sequel to The Most Beautiful War Story in Gaming Is Now Available on Netflix
- Top 15 Most Iconic Healing Items in Gaming History
- Old School Parody Anti-Gaming Ad Is a Stark Reminder That Tetris Makes You Violent
- Interview: Jen Cohn Talks Overwatch 2 Voice Acting, Love of the Gaming Community, & More
- Eminem Almost Starred in a Movie Adaptation of One of Gaming’s Biggest Franchises