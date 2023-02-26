All Battle Bonuses in Octopath Traveler 2, Explained

Image Credit: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 features various interesting mechanics to spice up the numerous fights you will encounter during your adventures in Solistia. Battle Bonuses are one of the more interesting ones, as you can receive them by performing certain feats during combat. If you want to learn more about this mechanic, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will explain in detail all the Battle Bonuses in Octopath Traveler 2.

Every Battle Bonus in Octopath Traveler 2, Explained

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

There are four Battle Bonuses that you can acquire in Octopath Traveler 2, and each of them will grant you extra rewards for completing these combat challenges. These Bonuses include:

Break

Break is probably the easiest Battle Bonus you can get in the game. You can obtain it by reducing your enemies’ Shield Points to zero and rendering them vulnerable to your attacks. At the end of the fight, you will be rewarded with extra EXP points for your effort.

Overkill

You can get Overkill by dealing massive damage to your opponents and killing them in the process. However, you can’t just beat them. You need to go over the top, like using offensive Latent Powers on already dying foes. Similar to Break, you will also gain more EXP points at the end of the battle for managing this feat.

Domination

Domination can be obtained by defeating all enemies and ending a battle within one turn. This bonus can be hard to get since you need to understand your opponents’ weaknesses, and it will be difficult to pull off without a full party. For managing this amazing feat, the game will grant you extra Job Points that you can use to unlock more skills.

Untouched

You can get Untouched by not receiving any damage during a fight. You’ll likely earn this one alongside the Domination Battle Bonus, as defeating every enemy in one turn usually means doing so before they can even hit you. Completing this combat challenge will grant you more Leaves, so you may want to aim for achieving the Untouched battle bonus if you’re grinding for money.

That’s all you need to know about all the Battle Bonuses in Octopath Traveler 2. Before continuing your adventure, be sure to check out our other articles down below, as several of them can help you beat this game with minimal headaches. In particular, you may be interested in reading our best character recruitment order guide, especially if you’re just starting out.

