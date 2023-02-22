mage Source: Focus Entertainment

Atomic Heart is an action-playing video game where robots have rebelled and are killing humans. You play as Major Sergey Nechayev (codename Agent P-3), and are not only trying to kill as many machine-based villains as possible but are also helping scientist Dmitry Sechenov in finding who has sabotaged his robots, and why. That’s where the story starts, but how does it end? Here are all Atomic Heart endings, explained.

*** Spoilers for Atomic Heart below ***

Atomic Hearts All Endings

There are two possible endings in Atomic Heart. Which one you get will depend on what moral choice you’ve decided P-3 should take before the final battle.

Ending 1 – Leave Sechenov alone: If you decide to leave Sechenov alone, walk away, and not fight, P-3 destroys Charles, leaves the facility, and disappears forever. This will allow Sechenov to continue with his plans to activate Kollektiv 2.0. In the last moment, it’s revealed that Charles is still alive as a small mass of living Polymer.

If you decide to leave Sechenov alone, walk away, and not fight, P-3 destroys Charles, leaves the facility, and disappears forever. This will allow Sechenov to continue with his plans to activate Kollektiv 2.0. In the last moment, it’s revealed that Charles is still alive as a small mass of living Polymer. Ending 2 Fight Sechenov: If you decide to fight Sechenov, you’ll go to his office, and you’ll need to kill The Twins. After that, the revelations will start coming. P-3 mortally wounds Sechenov before the scientist warns him that Charles has been manipulating your character the whole time.

After the fight, Charles confesses he was the one causing P-3 to black out and is responsible for the deaths of both Molotov and Filatova. He planned to kill Sechenov and take control of his project so he can wipe out humanity and replace it with Polymer lifeforms.

After the confession, the villain shuts down P-3, steals the Neuro-Polymer, kills Sechenov, and disappears. Meanwhile, P-3 is trapped in some kind of Limbo where he envisions being reunited with his wife.

Now that you know all Atomic Heart endings, you can look for more guides on the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

Related Posts