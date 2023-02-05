5 Letter Words with L as the Second & Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help

Image via The New York Times

Fancy a game of Wordle? If you’re new to the game, the goal is to figure out the world using only the hints given, with a handful of tries to guess. Simple, right? Sometimes it is and sometimes they’re real brainteasers, so a little help is warranted. Today, let’s go over all 5 letter words with L as the second and fourth letter in Wordle.

All 5 Letter Words With L as the Second and Fourth Letter in Wordle

As it turns out, the number of five letter words with an L as the second and fourth letter is quite short, so this game of Wordle shouldn’t be difficult to complete. Only three exist—well, technically two second “Slily” and “Slyly” are variants of the same word. At any rate, here’s the list:

Alula

Slily

Slyly

The hint system works like so: Red letters are incorrect; yellow letters signify the correct letter but wrong placement; and green letters are correct. Considering Wordle gives you six attempts, if you do it right you should only need one.

In addition to the hint system, you want to bank on trying words with letters in the same place. For example, “Slily” and “Slyly” have a Y at the end; if you were to guess a Y at the end of the letter, and it’s incorrect, then you can eliminate both of those words altogether.

And that’s it, folks: 5 letter words with L as the second and fourth letters in Wordle. It’s honestly among the easiest games of Wordle to date given how few words actually fit that description. Hopefully that doesn’t mean the next challenge will be extra hard. Good luck!

