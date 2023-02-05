5 Letter Words with D as the Third and Fourth Letters – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times

In a word puzzle game like Wordle, every guess matters. Not only can The New York Times-owned daily brainteaser contain throngs of words that fit the bill, but whittling the answer down to a handful of possibilities can be a real challenge. That’s where we come in. For those who’re struggling, here are all the 5-letter words with D as the third and fourth letters to give you the edge in today’s Wordle.

Do note that these words have all been tested and will work in Wordle. That being said, if you manage to spot any missing or improper words, please leave a comment below and we’ll make sure to update the list if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words with D as the Third and Fourth Letters

baddy

biddy

buddy

caddy

cuddy

daddy

faddy

giddy

kiddo

kiddy

middy

muddy

noddy

paddy

redds

reddy

ruddy

saddo

sudds

teddy

toddy

waddy

Armed with this list of potential answers, you’ll have a much better handle on today’s challenge. Of course, you can also use the in-game color system to clue you in even further. Green letters mean they’re in the perfect place. Meanwhile, yellow letters are in the word but not in the correct place, while red letters are not in the word at all.

If you’re finding today’s Wordle challenge particularly vexing, you can take a peek at today’s Wordle clue and answer right here.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the 5-letter words with D as the third and fourth letters in Wordle. As always, make sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.

