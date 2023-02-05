5 Letter Words Starting with M & Ending in C – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times

Exploding onto the scene back in 2018, the word trivia game known as Wordle fast became a cultural phenomenon. Fast forward to today, and it’s now owned by The New York Times and played by millions of people around the world. While the concept is easy, some of the daily challenges can prove tricky. In this guide, we’ll run down all the 5-letter words starting with M and ending in C, to help you keep your winning streak going.

Before we get started, we’d just like to note that all of these words have been tried and tested in Wordle, but if you find any missing or incorrect words, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll update this guide if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words Starting with M and Ending in C

mafic

magic

malic

manic

mazac

medic

melic

memic

mesic

metic

mimic

modoc

monic

mucic

music

mutic

Fortunately, the list of words we have here isn’t too long at all. To help you even further, you can always use the in-game hints to give you some extra guidance. Letters in green are in the perfect place, while letters in yellow are in the word but not in the right spot. As for red, you can discard those ones as they’re not in the word at all.

With a little bit of patience and a little bit of thought, you’ll narrow down the possibilities and overcome today’s Wordle challenge. Of course, if time isn’t on your side and you’re in a bit of a rush, feel free to take a gander at today’s Wordle hint and answer – don’t worry, we’ll keep it on the down-low.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the 5-letter words starting with M and ending in C. For more game hints and tips, make sure to search for Twinfinite.

