5 Letter Words Ending in KA – Wordle Game Help

The New York Times-owned game, Wordle, has become the most popular web-based word puzzle game in a short space of time. The game is akin to a crossword puzzle, requiring players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. If you’re searching for five-letter words ending with KA to play the game, look no further. We have you covered with an extensive list of Wordle answers provided below.

5 Letter Words Ending with KA – Wordle List

We frequently use some words ending with KA in our everyday conversations. However, if you are struggling with the Wordle puzzle, you can refer to the following list of words to assist you in solving today’s challenge.

abaka

babka

burka

cheka

dukka

dumka

haika

hooka

kaika

lacka

laika

macka

marka

mauka

mekka

nerka

ngaka

pakka

parka

paska

patka

poaka

polka

pooka

pucka

pukka

pulka

punka

rikka

shaka

sitka

sloka

tanka

tarka

tikka

tonka

vodka

wokka

yacka

yakka

All the above-listed words have been tested in Wordle to make sure that you don’t lose your long winning streak. In case you come across any errors or omissions, please leave a comment below, and we will promptly review and update the list.

The puzzle game features a new Wordle each day, and the game restarts at midnight, so it’s best to check the New York Times website daily for a new puzzle to solve.

Once you start solving the puzzle, the game helps players determine if they are moving in the right direction towards the solution. It typically uses three colors – green, yellow, and red to inform players if they’re on the right track.

That’s everything you need to know about all five-letter words ending with KA for Wordle. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

