Will One Piece Odyssey Have DLC? Answered

Image Source: ILCA and Bandai Namco Entertainment

One Piece Odyssey is the latest RPG of the series that celebrates the past triumphs of the famous pirate crew, the Straw Hats. So, now that it has been released on several platforms, some wonder: will One Piece Odyssey have a DLC? Here’s what you can expect from this new thrilling tale.

When Will One Piece Odyssey DLC Be Released?

Based on the information on Bandai Namco’s official website, One Piece Odyssey will have a DLC, but the release date is currently unknown. However, players can still buy the Adventure Expansion Pack to access the DLC once it releases. This exclusive content is available on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Xbox shop for $24.99.

Those who purchase this pack will receive 100,000 Berries, the currency of One Piece Odyssey, and an Ultra Useful Accessory Set, which may include new outfits for the team. Players also have the option to purchase the DLC from the Deluxe Edition for $84.99, featuring the Sniper King Outfit Set for Usopp and other rewards.

As of right now, there is no official confirmation on what the Adventure Expansion Pack will entail story-wise. Nonetheless, since the game follows previous arcs from the series, like Marineford and Dressrosa, we could see a continuation with other narratives, such as the Whole Cake Island and Wano Country sagas. In addition, there is a possibility that more characters will be added to the DLC, especially because Jinbe (a member of the Straw Hat Pirates) is not a playable teammate.

That’s everything you need to know about One Piece Odyssey’s DLC. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide about the game’s Steam Deck compatibility.

