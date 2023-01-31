Will Cassie and Maddie Make Up In Euphoria? Answered

Image Source: HBO

When it debuted, Euphoria surprised many as it was a raw and stylized TV show about the life of some unique teenagers. The series includes drugs, sex, love, addiction, humor, and romance, changing genres from episode to episode and even scene to scene. Season two ended with some unanswered questions. The biggest one is will Cassie and Maddie make up in Euphoria.

Will Cassie and Maddie Be Friends Again in Euphoria? Answered

No, it doesn’t look like Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddie (Alexa Demie) will make up in Euphoria season three and be friends again. When season two ends, the two former friends just had a physical fight, after Rue (Zendaya) revealed Cassie had been hooking up with Maddie’s ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi). Maddie has been shown before to value loyalty over everything and have a with-me-or-against-me attitude, so this treason by Cassie will probably be the end of their friendship forever.

Her final line “Don’t worry. This is just the beginning” about Nate and how he just broke up with Cassie, might be an indication of Maddie acknowledging Nate’s toxic ways, as he’s abusive, and controlling. She recognizes this is just the start of a toxic relationship between her ex-best friend and her ex-boyfriend, and she’s going to cut ties with both.

Now that you know the answer to will Cassie and Maddie make up in Euphoria, you can look for more guides and news about the show on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the news about it.

Related Posts