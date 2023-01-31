Where to Find Capsule Corp Capsules in Fortnite (& How to Open Them)

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you figure out where a Capsule Corp Capsule lands, it’s pretty fun watching the cartoon-y items pop out of it.

Dragon Ball’s iconic Capsules have once again returned to Fortnite for the newest crossover event, but finding them is a little more tricky this time. Thankfully, we’ve got everything you could possibly need to know about them. Here’s where to find and open Capsule Corp Capsules in Fortnite.

Finding Capsule Corp Capsules

Despite how they work in the Dragon Ball universe, Capsules aren’t simple items you can find just anywhere. They won’t appear until a little bit into a match when the countdown starts for the first storm phase. At this point, if you look at your map, you will see Capsules flying in. They work similarly to Supply Drops but fall at an angle rather than straight down.

While in the first Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super event, several Capsules would come in at once, the newest Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super event has dropped that to only one at a time.

Image Souce: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to see one that landed from a medium distance, as it will have an orange beam pointing skyward.

Image Souce: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Open Dragon Ball Capsules

The Capsules float and will be at eye level with you upon landing. With the beam coming off of them, you should have no trouble locating one. However, they are just as visible to opponents, so it’s best to be quick.

From here, you just need to approach it and press the button shown on the screen, exactly as you would open a chest or a Supply Drop.

Image Souce: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Each Capsule contains a Nimbus Cloud and one Kamehameha.

That is everything you need to know regarding where to find and open Capsule Corp Capsules in Fortnite. Opening these will surely give you a leg up on the competition. For more Fortnite news and guides, check out the links below.

