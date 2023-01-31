When Is Sims 5 Coming Out?
It’s been almost 10 years since The Sims 4 was released on PC, and so it’s no real surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting news on when The Sims 5 is coming out. While The Sims 4 has continuously received expansion packs and kits to keep the experience fresh, fans look forward to the next generation. Fortunately, details about Project Rene, also known as The Sims 5, have finally given us some insight into this installment, and we’ll explain the current status of its development.
What Is The Sims 5 Release Date?
At the time of writing, The Sims 5 does not have an official release date, but it is in its early stages. Project Rene’s Game Director, Grant Rodiek, discussed the current status of this new game during the latest Behind The Sims Summit and disclosed how the studio still needs to make more improvements.
In this livestream, Rodiek states, “Right now, we are really focused on analyzing our recent playtests so that we can use that information to make the game better. We have a long path ahead of us to make Project Rene awesome.” With this in mind, it is likely that The Sims 5 won’t be releasing any time soon, especially since they are introducing new mechanics.
Those unfamiliar with the recent updates of the franchise should note that there will be multiplayer and crossplay gameplay in the next installment, bringing in unique challenges for Maxis Studios. Grant also mentioned how the developers are trying to see how these latest systems work in playtests and are removing mechanics that may confuse players.
That’s everything you need to know about The Sims 5 release date. While you are here, you can check out more content about the series, including our guide on the Infants update.
