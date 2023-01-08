When Does Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead Anime Come Out?
Here’s when you can start binging Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.
The Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead manga series is finally receiving an anime adaptation, causing a lot of excited fans to jump on board the hype train. However, you may be wondering just how soon you’ll be able to dive into the animated series. Well, look no further, as we’re here with a guide aimed at answering the question: When does the Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead anime comes out?
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead Anime Release Date and Streaming Platform
Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long, as Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead will be available to stream on Hulu in the U.S sometime in July of 2023. More streaming platforms are set to be announced prior to the shows release in other countries, so if you’re looking for the perfect unique and comedic spin on the traditional zombie apocalypse story, then this anime is the perfect title to add to your watchlist for 2023.
If you’re interested in seeing the preview of what the show has to offer, then you can check out the most recent teaser trailer. You might also be interested to know that a live-action adaptation will also be coming to screens via Netflix in 2023, behind the scenes trailer ready to view. If you can’t help but want to jump right into the story early, or see if Zom 100 might be up your alley, then you can always purchase the manga for a read from Viz Media’s official library.
That’s everything you need to know about when the Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead anime is coming out. For more guides, news, quizzes, and lists, check out the rest of our content. We also have a wide range of anime and manga topics to keep your inner otaku entertained, such as when the Trigun Stampede dub comes out, 10 best rivalries in My Hero Academia, and all anime release dates for 2023.
