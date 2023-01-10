When Does Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 English Dub Come Out?
It’s not bullying, it’s just spicy friendship.
Considering the first season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro received an English dub, it is entirely reasonable to expect that season two will get the same treatment. Those who enjoy dubs will certainly have something to look forward to, but it might be a bit of a wait. Here is everything we know about when the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro season two English dub will be coming out.
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 English Dub Release Date
At this moment, there isn’t any word on when the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season two English dub will release. However, seeing as this is all about the second season, there is definitely enough information for an educated guess.
The first season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro premiered on April 11, 2021. The English dub wasn’t released by Crunchyroll until Jan. 11, 2022. Using that information and assuming the trend continues means that the English dub for season 2 may not premiere for nine months, putting the date at Oct. 8.
However, the first season proved popular with sub and dub audiences, so there’s reason to believe the gap between the two might be shorter for the second season to better capitalize on that popularity.
For the time being, if you want to see all of the suffering that Nagatoro causes Senpai, it will have to be strictly through the subbed version.
This is everything you need to know about when the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro season two English dub will be coming out. If you’re somehow hoping the series has a happy ending, we have a guide all about whether or not the two lead characters end up together.
