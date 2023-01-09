When Does Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Come Out? Answered
While there isn’t a long wait for season 2 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, the dub could take a while.
We have gotten further confirmation of a premiere date for everyone’s favorite bully-focused anime, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro. If you’re looking for more Nagatoro hijinks, we have all the information. Here’s when the second season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro will be coming out.
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack Premiere Date
For everyone eager for the new season, the wait is over. Season 2 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro began on Jan. 8, 2023. We don’t have an official date for the English dub, but the show has begun for anyone wanting the subbed version.
In the meantime, there’s plenty to hold you over. When we first got news of a release date, Crunchyroll also released the “Senpai”-filled trailer you can find above. It’s definitely the right moodsetter for whenever you decide to sit down and start the second season.
Viewers can expect another 12-episode season, but that’s not the only way everyone can enjoy the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro story. If you’re still craving more after you’ve finished the second season, the manga by Nanashi is still going strong. The most recent volume, the 12th, was translated and released in November 2022. If you can’t get enough of Senpai’s suffering, it’s a great other option.
For now, that is everything we know about when the second season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro will be coming out. If you’re still hoping for a happy ending, we have a guide about whether Senapi and Nagatoro ever kiss.
- Is Nier Automata Ver. 1.1A an Anime Adaptation of Nier Automata? Answered
- After Three Years, the Best Viking Fantasy in Anime Is Finally Back
- Kaina and the Great Snow Sea Has the Potential to be the Breakout Sci-Fi Anime of 2023
- Valorant’s Araxys Skin Trailer Deserves its Own Anime Sci-Fi Show
- When Does Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead Anime Come Out?